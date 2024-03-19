Indonesians protested the election results, saying they were fraudulent.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian general elections (Pilpres) are over, but there are also protests against the unofficial decision which is considered “endless”.

In fact, police officers were deployed to the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) to ensure that the protests taking place there did not escalate into violence.

Many protesters demanded that the commission prevent presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto from assuming the mantle of the country's next head of state.

They claim there is widespread voter fraud.

The KPU is expected to announce the official results of the presidential election on Wednesday (today).

A quick vote count conducted by an independent investigative group and think tank showed Prabowo, a controversial military veteran, with a wide lead over his opponents, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

Unofficial results show that Prabowo received around 58 percent of the votes in the February 14 elections, while Anies won around 25 percent of the votes and Ganjar Pranowo only received around 17 percent of the votes. .

Observers said allegations of irregularities in the electoral process were likely to trigger challenges over the results announced later.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo was also accused of meddling in the vote and of showing support for Prabowo, running alongside his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“We found that various manipulations were carried out before, during and after the elections. This series of manipulations seems to have been carefully planned for a long time.

“This is why we believe that this election was conducted inappropriately and is the worst yet. We can continue to protest against such fraud even after March 20,” the spokesperson said. of a coalition of petitioning groups, Marlin Bato. – Agency