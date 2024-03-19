Politics
Indonesians protested the election results, saying they were fraudulent.
Many people challenged the initial decision of the presidential election and demanded the impeachment of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, accused of being involved in family dynastic politics. – Photo: AFP
JAKARTA – The Indonesian general elections (Pilpres) are over, but there are also protests against the unofficial decision which is considered “endless”.
In fact, police officers were deployed to the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) to ensure that the protests taking place there did not escalate into violence.
Many protesters demanded that the commission prevent presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto from assuming the mantle of the country's next head of state.
They claim there is widespread voter fraud.
The KPU is expected to announce the official results of the presidential election on Wednesday (today).
A quick vote count conducted by an independent investigative group and think tank showed Prabowo, a controversial military veteran, with a wide lead over his opponents, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.
Unofficial results show that Prabowo received around 58 percent of the votes in the February 14 elections, while Anies won around 25 percent of the votes and Ganjar Pranowo only received around 17 percent of the votes. .
Observers said allegations of irregularities in the electoral process were likely to trigger challenges over the results announced later.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was also accused of meddling in the vote and of showing support for Prabowo, running alongside his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
“We found that various manipulations were carried out before, during and after the elections. This series of manipulations seems to have been carefully planned for a long time.
“This is why we believe that this election was conducted inappropriately and is the worst yet. We can continue to protest against such fraud even after March 20,” the spokesperson said. of a coalition of petitioning groups, Marlin Bato. – Agency
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sinarharian.com.my/article/655440/global/rakyat-indonesia-bantah-keputusan-pilihan-raya-dakwa-ada-penipuan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik implore PM Narendra Modi to oust oppressors from sports institutions
- Indonesians protested the election results, saying they were fraudulent.
- Group arrested after theft of FPL cables and catalytic converters found at Hollywood recycling businesses – NBC 6 South Florida
- Get a $945 Kacey Musgraves Plaid Dress for $38 at Amazon
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits records before an important week for central banks
- TacticAI: AI assistant for soccer tactics
- Is Trump about to go broke?
- CDC's new warning on the spread of measles
- Pakistan: Arrest warrants issued against Imran Khan's party leaders in May 9 affair – News
- Hong Kong security law could damage city's image as financial hub
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Avengers and Kick-Ass Star Cast as Next James Bond, Reports Say | Ents & Arts News
- Think you're the best at Candy Crush? Prove it and win $1 million in tournament prizes – Nationwide