Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik implore PM Narendra Modi to oust oppressors from sports institutions

A day after the Indian Olympic Association decided to dissolve the ad hoc committee formed to run wrestling in the country, following the suspension of the WFI, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have urged the honorable Prime Minister of country to take strict measures against the oppressors. like the head of the WFI, Sanjay Singh, ally of the former president of the federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment against female wrestlers.

The IOA disbanded the panel, saying there was no need for it to continue after United World Wrestling revoked the WFI's suspension last month.

Phogat and Malik took to social media to urge the country's Prime Minister to oust those from the country's sporting institutions who exploit their power.

The Prime Minister is a master of image, knows how to divert the subject by invoking the power of women to counter the speeches of his rivals. Narendra Modi ji, let us also let you know the real truth about women power, the 29-year-old wrote.

Brij Bhushan, who exploited the women wrestlers, took over the fight. We hope that you will not only use women as shields, but also do something to oust these oppressors from the country's sports institutions. @narendramodi, read Phogats' post on X, formerly Twitter.

Malik, who decided to hang up his boots the day after Sanjay Singh was elected to power, also took the stage to share a scathing speech.

History is a witness to the land of this country. For centuries, powerful people have played with respect for women, Malik began.

Today, in the 21st century, we have bravely come together and raised our voice against injustice and fought all our lives so that miscreants can be excluded from the Wrestling Federation of India and women wrestlers feel safe. security, she continued.

But the rich miscreant is so powerful that he is above the government, the constitution and the judiciary, the Olympic bronze medalist said.

After the suspension of the wrestling association by the government, Brijbhushan and Sanjay Singh continued to state that this suspension was just a show, that after a few days we would be reinstated and we would be given control of the wrestling association. wrestling association forever, Malik's message continued.

This turned out to be true and this letter from the Indian Olympic Association has officially stamped it and proved that the age-old tradition of insulting women will continue in this new India, the post concludes.