Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels allowed to testify in Trump's secret trial





A New York judge on Monday rejected Donald Trump's request to block his former lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels from testifying in the former president's criminal trial linked to a hush money payment in 2016.

State Judge Juan Merchan gave Cohen and Daniels the green light to take the stand, but placed some restrictions on Daniels' testimony, particularly that she cannot testify about a lie detector test which she passed in 2018, indicating that she had been truthful about her comments about Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' case alleges that Trump falsified business records to hide money he was paying Cohen to reimburse him for the $130,000 Cohen paid Daniels in the final days of Daniels claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump denied sleeping with Daniels, but he admitted to repaying Cohen.

In a court filing last month, Trump's lawyers argued that neither Cohen nor Daniels should be allowed to testify because they are “liars.” Cohen admitted to lying under oath during his testimony at Trump's recent civil fraud trial, but the judge who presided over that case found his testimony credible despite his admission.

In Monday's filing, Merchan said he also placed certain limits on another witness who claimed to have had an affair with Trump's former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, and that the “exact limits” would be discussed in court before jury selection. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, has also denied having a relationship with McDougal.

Trump had more success in Merchan's case with another piece of evidence that he said should be excluded from the trial: the “Access Hollywood” tape. In the hot mic audio from 2005, Trump could be heard saying he could grope women without their consent. The audio surfaced after Trump became the Republican nominee in 2016, and the prosecutor's office argued that bad publicity motivated the payment to Daniels.

Merchan said prosecutors can obtain testimony that the tape “contained comments of a sexual nature that the defendant believes could harm his presidential aspirations,” but that “it is not necessary for the tape to -even be presented as evidence or played before the jury.”

But in another setback for Trump, Merchan did not approve his request to use a partial “attorney’s opinion” defense.

In a court filing last week, Trump's lawyers said they planned to argue that their client did not think he was doing anything wrong by reimbursing Cohen for transactions listed as legal fees due to his “awareness” that lawyers had been involved in the affair. talks. They said Trump was not asserting a formal defense by counsel, which would give prosecutors the right to more information about his communications with his lawyers.

Mercan said Monday that he rejects that defense, believing that if he had not done so, it would have essentially allowed Trump to enjoy the benefits of the “advice of counsel” defense without the obligations that resulting.

“The result would undoubtedly be to confuse and mislead the jury. This Court cannot condone such a tactic,” Merchan wrote.

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bragg's office declined to comment.

It is still unclear when exactly the trial will begin. The hearing was scheduled for March 25, but Merchan postponed it Friday until at least mid-April after federal prosecutors in Manhattan belatedly turned over more than 100,000 documents relating to Cohen's role in the case . He also scheduled a hearing next week to discuss this issue and did not rule out the possibility that the hearing could affect the trial start date.

