Simon Case to respond to Johnson's No 10's scathing views during Covid inquiry

Britain's most senior civil servant is scheduled to appear in court on May 23, after he returns to work as Cabinet secretary.

The UK's most senior civil servant is set to give evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry into his scathing views of Boris Johnson's pandemic-era government.

Simon Case's appearance is scheduled for May 23 after he returns to work as Cabinet secretary after resigning in October for medical reasons.

Mr Case is expected to face questions over highly critical WhatsApp messages that emerged during testimony last year, showing his exasperation with the handling of the pandemic under Mr Johnson's tenure.

In July 2020, before becoming Cabinet Secretary, he said: “I have never seen a group of people less well equipped to run a country” in a message to Lord Sedwill, who was then head of the civil service .

He also described Mr Johnson and his entourage as “basically savage” and suggested the then Prime Minister's wife Carrie was “the real person responsible” in Number 10.

Mr Case was absent from hearings last year when other senior Westminster officials gave evidence, and delaying his appearance in the months before the general election could cause headaches in Downing Street.

The UK's most senior civil servant was scathing of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

In June 2020, Mr Case accused Rishi Sunak of “totally scandalous” behavior while chancellor, complaining that the current Prime Minister had apparently criticized the lack of enforcement of Covid rules, but had played a role decisive in blocking the powers necessary to do so.

Baroness Hallett, chair of the UK's Covid-19 inquiry, excused Mr Case from giving evidence due to health concerns at hearings into the government's decision-making at the end of 2023.

But in a ruling in November, she said that “I still intend for Mr Case to give oral evidence at the inquest”.

She ordered that Mr Case's lawyers provide the inquiry with an updated report on his ability to give oral evidence at the end of January 2024 or when he returns to work, whichever comes first.

The Covid Inquiry confirmed on Tuesday that “Module 2 oral evidence from Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been rescheduled to be heard on Thursday 23 May”.