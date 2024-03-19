Hong Kong gives more power to Xi Jinping with new security law tightening control over China





In a move that attracted international attention, Hong Kong enacted a new security law that gives more control to China, raising concerns about the city's autonomy and its future as a center of global business. What happened: Hong Kong quickly enacted a new internal security law, raising alarms about its potential impact on the city's freedoms and international trade relations, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The legislation, known as Article 23, was unanimously passed by Hong Kong's Parliament, now composed exclusively of party-aligned patriots. Xi Jinpings the ideologies of the Communist Party. The rapid approval of the bill, in just 11 days, is unprecedented since the city's handover to China in 1997. Managing Director of Hong Kong, John Lee, hailed the law as a pinnacle of patriotism and is set to sign it and put it into effect on Saturday. The law concludes a two-decade initiative to implement local security measures aimed at safeguarding the Chinese state. Security Secretary Chris Tang said the law enjoys broad support in Hong Kong, with the majority of public comments during consultations being positive. The new law introduces tough penalties, including life in prison for treason and insurrection, and aligns with China's general espionage laws. See also: Bank of Japan raises interest rates, abandoning 17 years of negative interest rates. The Nikkei reacts by losing more than 200 points Experts such as Thomas Kelloggof the Georgetown Center for Asian Law, expressed concerns that state secrets crimes in the broad sense could hinder the free flow of information, crucial for economic and financial markets. The enactment of this law follows Beijing's strengthening grip on Hong Kong, particularly after the 2019 pro-democracy protests and the subsequent imposition of a national security law in 2020. Local legislation was adopted despite international calls for thorough review and meaningful consultations. Why is this important: The new security law in Hong Kong is the latest development in a series of events that have raised questions about the region's autonomy and its relationship with China. In May 2020, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Congress that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous from China, which could potentially alter its trade relationship with the United States The move was based on a pro-democracy law requiring the State Department to evaluate Hong Kong's autonomy. The president is mandated to impose sanctions on foreign agents who disrupt the region's freedoms and autonomy. Pompeo's announcement comes as China proposes legislation at its National People's Congress aimed at punishing acts of sedition against the national government. Most recently, in March, concerns about internet censorship in Hong Kong were highlighted by the top U.S. diplomat stationed in the city, Gregory Mai. May warned that growing censorship could damage Hong Kong's status as a global financial center, deter U.S. businesses and harm its reputation. Government actions, such as removing the protest song Glory to Hong Kong from the internet and blocking websites, justified on national security grounds, have raised concerns among Western tech giants operating in the city. Read next: China criticizes the US for SpaceX's alleged development of spy satellites: it's not about helping a bad guy do evil Image from Urbanscape via Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

