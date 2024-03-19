Inquiry ordered into presence of schoolchildren at PM Modi's Roadshow





New Delhi: The Coimbatore district education officer has ordered a probe into the participation of schoolchildren in the roadshow of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore on Monday (March 18). Modi undertook a four-kilometer tour from Ganga Hospital on Mettupalayam Road to the main post office in RS Puram. Children under the age of 14 from the government-supported Sri Sai Baba Vidyalayam Aided Middle School were seen donning saffron-colored strips of cloth bearing party symbols, at various locations throughout the tour, performing on stages set up by BJP workers. Participation of children in political rallies is against the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The authorities have ordered the school management to initiate strict action against the principal and staff, and also submit a detailed report of the incident. “We have taken notice of the issue and the ARO has requested reports from the relevant departments. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” the Coimbatore district collector said in an X (Twitter) post. Separate investigations were also launched by the Joint Commissioner of the Ministry of Labor and the Director of Education. Rector Mr. Balamurali said The Hindu, “We have opened an investigation. Prior to the event, all schools were explicitly instructed to refrain from such practices. » Deputy Returning Officer (ARO) P. Suresh, spoke to the newspaper, confirming that these practices violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Once the investigation is completed, the reports will be forwarded to the Election Commission for further action, he said.

