Donald Trump has been all over the map when it comes to Social Security and Medicare





WASHINGTON When former President Donald Trump said last week on CNBC that there were a lot of things you could do in terms of social rights, in terms of cutting back, that immediately sparked an outcry from President Joe Biden and sparked a battle over retirement programs that is likely to persist until the end. the 2024 elections.

Trump sought to clean house, saying in an interview with the conservative site Breitbart: “I will never do anything that would compromise or harm Social Security or Medicare.” Biden campaign spokesman James Singer accused Trump of trying to mislead voters, saying Donald Trump tried to cut Social Security and Medicare by billions of dollars every year of his mandate.

At the heart of the debate is the passage of time: Actuaries say Medicare is solvent until 2028, while Social Security is solvent until 2033. After that, benefits will be forcibly reduced unless additional income are not added. Biden's new budget calls for tax hikes on high earners to maintain benefits. Trump has not said how he plans to make up that deficit, leaving the question open. His campaign was not elaborated when repeatedly asked for comment.

So what is Trump's real record on Social Security and Medicare?

An NBC News review found that his views have zigzagged over the years, from calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme in 2000 to endorsing then-Rep. Paul Ryans plans to restructure Medicare in 2012 to position himself as the protector of these programs in 2016 and target some pension spending in his White House budgets (which were never passed).

Before Trump's presidency

In a 2000 book he co-wrote called The America We Deserve, Trump called Social Security a massive Ponzi scheme that American workers are forced to pay into. He added that for future retirees under 40 at the time, we can also raise the age at which full Social Security benefits are available to seventy, because we live longer.

In December 2004, just before a Republican campaign to partially privatize the program, Trump was asked on MSNBC's Hardball whether he would support individual retirement accounts and responded: I kind of think I would. would do. Something has to be done. Social security currently poses a huge problem: its financing.

In 2012, Trump praised proposals by then-Republican vice presidential nominee Ryan to convert Medicare into a premium support system that would cap future retirees' spending and give them vouchers to purchase insurance plans .

I think Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney will save Medicare. I know they will. And people are starting to understand it. They'll be very happy with what's going on, but they'll be very, very unhappy if Obama comes in, Trump told Fox News at the time, reflecting on the 2012 presidential race. if Obama comes in and Obamacare isn't finished, I really think Medicare will be a thing of the past. (President Barack Obama opposed the Ryan plan and won re-election; seven years after leaving office, Obamacare and Medicare still exist.)

In 2015, when Trump ran for president, he sought to position himself in the Republican camp as the rare candidate not to cut these programs. I'm not going to eliminate Social Security like every other Republican, and I'm not going to eliminate Medicare or Medicaid. » he declared as he launched his campaign.

Outweighs the White House's record

The Biden campaigns claim that Trump sought to cut Social Security and Medicare spending during his term in office, but they leave out key context.

Trump's fiscal 2021 budget approved billions of dollars in Social Security cuts for disabled seniors. His budget would have made changes to Social Security Disability Insurance, reducing the maximum amount of retroactive benefits for disabled workers from 12 months to six months. According to the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, this could result in an average reduction of $7,500 for a worker injured in a car accident. The budget also planned to cut Supplemental Security Income benefits for those who live with other SSI recipients.

When it comes to Medicare, Trump's White House budgets did not include benefit cuts. His plan for fiscal 2020 included changes to Medicare to reduce payments to providers and suppliers through new incentives and a lower inflation rate. Biden and Democrats enacted the same types of cuts under Obamacare, which expanded Medicare's solvency by reducing payments to hospitals and insurers, in exchange for more customers.

Trump's budgets also emphasize saving money by reducing waste and fraud, but they remain vague on how to do it. Yet he never pushed Congress to act and his plans were not adopted.

As president, Trump also indicated, when asked, that he would be open to changing or eliminating the programs during a second term.

When asked on CNBC in January 2020 if the rights would ever be on your plate, he replied: “At some point, they will be.” He added: “At the appropriate time we will look at this. You know, it's actually the simplest thing of all.

He wasn't specific.

During a Fox News town hall in March 2020, when pressed on the need to cut welfare payments to reduce the debt, Trump responded: Oh, well, let's cut, but we're also going to have growth like you don't. never had before.

On Medicaid, however, Trump quickly abandoned his promise to oppose benefit cuts. He made a vigorous effort to repeal Obamacare in 2017, which would have reduced Medicaid coverage for millions of people. The repeal campaign failed to make headway in Congress, and Trump recently revived calls to end Obamacare.

Wins over the 2024 campaign

Running for a second term, Trump picked up where he started in 2016, attacking primary Republican rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for supporting cutting retirement benefits . But he has not laid out his own plan for 2024 or given any indication that he would break with Republican orthodoxy by raising taxes to fund the programs.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond directly when asked to explain how he would keep Social Security and Medicare solvent or whether new tax revenue would be on the table to prevent benefit cuts.

On CNBC last week, Trump said there was very poor management of rights and a huge amount of things and things you can do, without specifying them.

In a statement reversing her openness to cutting the programs, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Biden was the only candidate to threaten them, saying millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. would weaken Social Security and Medicare. collapse. She said Trump would quickly rebuild the greatest economy in history and put Social Security and Medicare on a stronger footing for generations to come.

However, immigrants who are in the country illegally are not eligible for Social Security and Medicare benefits. The Social Security actuary said unauthorized workers have a positive effect on the financial condition of the Social Security program. In 2010, for example, he estimated that the program generated a net surplus of $12 billion in tax revenue.

