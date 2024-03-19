A financial report for Donald Trump





In September 2022, when Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, sued Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud by knowingly inflating the value of his assets, the case, civil, seemed a bit secondary. This was interesting, in that Trump had long been known to exaggerate his net worth, but it seemed to have less consequence than the ongoing criminal investigations he was the subject of, particularly the Justice Department investigation on his actions following the 2020 election. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York had already investigated the same issues James was focused on and decided they did not merit prosecution criminal.

A little more than a year and a half later, the James case represents the most imminent threat to the former president and his business empire. In February, Judge Arthur F. Engoron imposed a whopping $354.9 million fine on Trump, his two eldest sons and their associates, plus interest of $98.6 million. Trump's lawyers told a New York appeals court on Monday that their client had been unable to secure a bond that would guarantee eventual payment of the fine while he appealed the decision. of Engoron. They asked the court to waive the bail, or reduce it from four hundred and sixty-four million dollars to one hundred million dollars, claiming that it was virtually impossible for Trump to raise such a sum. If the appeals court rejects Trump's requests, then, at least in theory, James' office could file a lawsuit as early as next week to freeze his bank accounts and seize some of his real estate assets.

At a time when Trump's legal team has enjoyed a string of successes in delaying four criminal cases against his client, Monday's development came as a reminder of the grave legal and financial peril Trump finds himself in. In a civil case, it emerged that Deutsche Bank, Trump's largest lender, had estimated his net worth at $2.6 billion. At first glance, this figure seems to imply that paying a fine, even one of almost half a billion dollars, should not be ruinous for him. But this is not necessarily the case.

To obtain a bond of this type, defendants are generally required to post cash, cash or securities, as collateral with the company issuing the bond. Most of Trump's wealth is in the form of illiquid real estate. In a deposition last year, Trump said his companies had more than four hundred million dollars in cash or equivalent, which may well be an exaggeration. Additionally, he already had to post a separate $91.6 million bond in federal court while he appeals a judgment against him in the defamation lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll . According to an MSNBC report, Trump agreed to open a brokerage account with Charles Schwab to obtain this bond. It's unclear how much wealth he has left in liquid assets, but that probably has nothing to do with how much he would need to put up as collateral for the other huge bond he needs.

In their court filing, Trump's lawyers said the Trump Organization worked with four insurance brokers and contacted thirty companies providing surety bonds, but none of them agreed to provide one for James affair. In a statement accompanying the filing, Gary Giulietti, a senior executive at one of the brokers that worked with the Trump Organization, Lockton, said that only a handful of insurance companies were authorized by the Treasury Department to write bonds. the size of Trump's. requires it, and none of these sureties will accept hard assets such as real estate as collateral. Instead, they will only accept cash or cash equivalents (such as marketable securities). In another statement filed with the court, Alan Garten, the general counsel for the Trump Organization, said that Chubb, a large insurance company, initially agreed to consider accepting a mix of liquid assets and real estate as security for an obligation, but within a reasonable time. last week, it informed the defendants that it could not accept real estate as collateral.

This leaves Trump in a bind. In theory, he could take out a mortgage on some of his real estate and use the proceeds as security for the bond, but they may well be encumbered by existing mortgages. (With a large private company like the Trump Organization, it is impossible to know the true state of its finances from the outside.) Another option would be to quickly sell some of its properties. But engaging in such a sellout would inevitably result in massive, irrecoverable losses, irreparable injuries, Trump's lawyers wrote in their Monday filing. Another possible option would be to try to get a loan or investment from a third party, but who would give Trump half a billion dollars on short notice?

In a series of posts on his social media site Tuesday morning, Trump lashed out at Engoran and James, complaining that if he were to post bail, he would be forced to mortgage or sell large assets, perhaps -be at fire sale prices, and if and when I won the appeal, they would be gone. Of course, anything Trump and his lawyers say should be treated with skepticism. He's clearly trying to avoid posting a huge bond, even though there's a way for him to get one.

But overall, it's a big waste for the former president. The appeals court, made up of a panel of judges, seems likely to rule on his appeal fairly quickly. If he loses this round, his lawyers could launch a new appeal before the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state. It's still unclear what would happen to the bail period if things were to play out this way. If James' office takes legal action to recover payment of the fine imposed by Engoron, the process could be lengthy and complicated, involving efforts by the state to seize individual buildings owned by various entities of Trump. In considering options to avoid such an outcome, Trump did not rule out the possibility that the companies would declare bankruptcy, the Times reported Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions. Filing for bankruptcy would offer Trump temporary protection from his creditors, including the New York attorney general's office, but it would hardly be free. The fate of his business empire would then be in the hands of the bankruptcy court, and he would also have to consider the political implications of his companies filing for bankruptcy during a presidential election campaign.

At a time when many people are despairing over the justice system's apparent failure to hold Trump accountable before November, this latest development is a testament to the formidable powers to prosecute fraudulent businesses that New York's attorney general possesses under the law of State. For decades, Trump managed to evade this threat, despite allegations that he routinely tortured contractors and engaged in other unscrupulous behavior. The only significant action taken by the AG's office against Trump came immediately after the 2016 election, when Eric Schneiderman, one of James's Democratic predecessors, forced him to close Trump University – an operation fraudulent if ever there was one – and to pay a settlement of twenty-five dollars. million bucks. Compared to the enormous fine Trump is currently facing, twenty-five million was chicken feed. This could be a financial calculation.

