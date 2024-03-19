Is China done with its peaceful policy towards Taiwan?

Earlier this month, Chinese Premier Li Qiang (NPC) raised concerns with Taiwan over something he did not say.

The prime minister reiterated that China would push for reunification with Taiwan, but conspicuously left the word out. “peaceful” – the wording that Beijing traditionally uses to demonstrate its supposedly benevolent intentions towards Taiwan and its supposed adherence to international law. It also aims to express China's long-standing patience with an allegedly capricious policy. “province” who refuses to submit to the benevolent regime of the Chinese Communist Party.

Beijing's aggressive moves toward Taiwan have intensified in recent years, reaching a threatening crescendo after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision. visit to Taiwan in August 2022. But, as in the past, Beijing narrowly stopped in Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis of a real kinetic attack against Taiwan.

The threat of force is, however, still present and has been elevated to the level of a formal “legal” commitment by China. Anti-secession law in 2005: “[S]If the possibilities for peaceful reunification are completely exhausted, the State will employ non-peaceful means…to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China” – even if the People's Republic of China never ruled Taiwan.

Now that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has won an unprecedented third four-year term under the leadership of Lai Ching-te, independence activistBeijing may have concluded that prospects for “peaceful” unification with Taiwan have been exhausted and that the use of force is now necessary to achieve its expansionist goal.

Henry Kissinger warned Taiwan in 2007 that “China will not wait forever” and Xi took up the theme when he took power in 2014, declaring“The Taiwan issue cannot be passed down from one generation to another.”

Removing the word “peaceful” may or may not be meaningful in itself. But this is accompanied by something that may be more significant and more worrying: a long conversation between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi and Putin have met or spoken by telephone several times since their meeting in February 2022, where they declared their “unlimited strategic partnership” and pledged to mutually support each other's claims to Taiwan and Ukraine – serving as a green light for Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few weeks later.

Xi says they have met 42 times over the years. But their last conversation could prove to be the most significant. Could it be Xi asking Putin to take revenge for all his diplomatic and material support? China provided Russia for his war against Ukraine?

Washington would consider imposing secondary sanctions on China for collaboration with Russia, precipitating a bitter complaint from Foreign Minister Wang Yi: “The means of suppressing China are constantly reinvented. The list of universal sanctions continues to grow and the fabricated accusations have reached an unimaginably absurd level.”

Xi may have told Putin that China has paid a high price for standing with Russia and that he now expects reciprocity for any action China decides to take towards from Taiwan. “According to Chinese state media, Xi conveyed to Putin the importance of close strategic coordination between the two countries to defend their respective interests in sovereignty, security and development. Xi also stressed the need to firmly oppose any external interference in their internal affairs.

China is using the Xi-Putin exchanges to signal its serious intentions regarding Taiwan, perhaps hoping to intimidate President Biden during a busy election year in which he and Donald Trump are battling. elbow to elbow in the polls. The strategy seems to be working.

After relations between the United States and China reached an all-time low following the Chinese spy balloon incident And intensification of military exercises Around Taiwan, Biden and his diplomatic and national security teams launched a frenzied campaignjudicial press to stop this drift and resume bilateral discussions on ways to reduce tensions. Each side had a long list of complaints. Besides the aforementioned Chinese grievances over economic sanctions, Taiwan was at or near the top of each side's list.

China wants the United States to stop encouraging the pro-independence tendencies of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, particularly bysupplying weapons in Taiwan despite the explicit provision of Taiwan Relations Act and smaller shipment warships through the Taiwan Strait.

Washington wants China to stop threatening Taiwan with its escalating naval and air exercises that are increasingly encroaching on Taiwan's territorial sovereignty. crossing the once mutually respected median line of the strait and enter Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone.

Biden may be tempted to trade a reduction in U.S. freedom of navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea for a commensurate reduction in China's threatening exercises around Taiwan. But this mutual restraint would be illusory, based on a false equivalence in the behavior of the two parties.

China's aggressive actions violate international law and norms, while the United States FONOPS are perfectly consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Although the United States has not formally signed UNCLOS, it respects its freedom of navigation provisions. China, on the other hand, is a signatory but blatantly violates its rules when it interferes with and endangers other countries' use of the oceans.

Since the Nixon administration, Washington has already restricted its naval operations in the Taiwan Strait by keeping its aircraft carriers out of these international waters due to China's objections. Only one carrier group has made the passage since the 1996 confrontation and this it was in 2007. As we are still in a time of relative peace, Washington must resume normal operations across the strait to deter further Chinese adventurism in the region.

Let's hope Biden doesn't whisper to Xi what Obama told Putin in 2012, that he would do it. “more flexible” if he is re-elected. This led Russia to first invasion of Ukraine and his connivance with Bashir Assad's war crimes in Syria.

Joseph Bosco served as China Country Director to the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and as Director of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief for the Asia-Pacific region from 2009 to 2010. He served at the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia and was involved in the Defense Ministry. discussions on the American response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA.