Trkiye will secure its border with Iraq by summer, complete 'unfinished business' in Syria, says President Erdogan





Underlining his determination to write the terrorist threat against Trkiye into the history books, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday reiterated his intention to ensure full security along the Trkiye border with Iraq and end operations underway in Syria. “We will completely guarantee the security of our Iraqi border by this summer and definitively complete our unfinished business in Syria. Our goal is to deliver to our children a Trkiye completely free from the dark shadow of terrorism, with a bright future and luck,” he added. ” he said during an iftar fast-breaking meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with a group of Turkish soldiers. Erdogan said the government provided all kinds of support to soldiers to continue their difficult fight against terrorist groups and would continue to do so. Stating that they have begun to see the results of their strategy to dry up terrorism at the source within and across borders, he highlighted the success of the use of armed drones, munitions produced in the countries and national weapons to target and eliminate terrorists. “Through our operations, we will absolutely not allow these hitman gangs, who are now exhausted, cornered and on the verge of extinction, to be reborn and become a burden on our nation again. Whatever the project to which they belong. that is, we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist state beyond our southern borders, he said. Commemorating the 109th anniversary of the naval victory at Canakkale (Gallipoli) in 1915, one of the fiercest battles of World War I, Erdogan said: “We visited our esteemed martyrs in Canakkale this morning. We remembered with mercy and respect those great heroes who declared “Canakkale is impassable” against the most modern armies in the world. He stressed that the battle represents not only a significant naval victory, but also a crucial moment in history when the Turkish state and nation resisted attempts to fragment and destroy it. With a nod to the current shortcomings of the global system, Erdogan spoke of past experiences that have shown the limits of international alliances and organizations in maintaining global peace. He stressed the need for domestic and national defense industries to ensure Trkiye's self-sufficiency. Highlighting Trkiye's commitment to defending its borders and interests, both within and outside its borders, against threats, Erdogan said Trkiye was determined to strengthen its army and ensure unity and national solidarity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkiye-to-secure-border-with-iraq-by-summer-complete-unfinished-business-in-syria-president-erdogan-3679612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos