What will happen if Trump fails to secure a half-billion dollar bond?





It's crunch time for Donald J. Trump.

By Monday, March 25, the former president must obtain an appeal bond amounting to approximately half a billion dollars in his civil fraud case in New York, and his ability to do so has been questioned in question this week.

In a court filing, Mr. Trump's lawyers revealed that he had been unable to obtain an appeal bond despite diligent efforts, including with around 30 bail bond companies.

While Mr. Trump this month successfully posted $91.6 million in his libel case against writer E. Jean Carroll, securing the 11th-hour deal with a major company insurance, it lacks the necessary assets to obtain much greater guarantee in the event of fraud.

If he cannot post the bond on time, Mr. Trump faces financial disaster and humiliation. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the fraud case, would be entitled to recover the $454 million and could seek to seize Mr. Trump's New York properties or freeze his bank accounts.

And Mr. Trump’s financial problems have extended far beyond New York. As the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, he faces increased pressure to raise money to finance his campaign, trailing his opponent, President Biden, in fundraising.

In recent days, The New York Times has received numerous questions about Mr. Trump's financial woes. Here are the answers to several:

What has Trump been accused of?

Ms. James sued Mr. Trump, his company and his adult sons last fall, accusing them of fraudulently inflating the value of her golf clubs, office buildings and other properties to the tune of approximately $2 billion.

Mr. Trump exaggerated property values, and therefore his own net worth, to obtain favorable loan terms from banks and insurers, according to Ms. James.

In the months-long trial, Ms. James's lawyers showed that Mr. Trump's company ignored valuations and manipulated the numbers to sometimes absurd levels.

For example, the former president for years valued his Trump Tower triplex on Fifth Avenue as if it measured 30,000 square feet. It was actually 10,996 square feet.

Mr. Trump lost the case. The judge who oversaw the case had no jury rule in favor of Ms. James.

How was he punished?

Judge Arthur F. Engoron harshly criticized Mr. Trump, imposing a judgment of $355 million plus interest, or an amount of $454 million.

The judge also imposed a series of sanctions that could limit Mr. Trump's influence over his family business, banning him from serving as a senior executive at a New York company for three years.

What happens next?

Mr. Trump appealed the ruling.

Although he does not have to pay Ms. James's office the $454 million while he appeals, he must either send a check to the New York State court system himself for the full amount , or, more likely, obtain an appeal bond. .

What is an appeal bond?

In this case, it would be a document in which a bail bond company agrees to pay the $454 million judgment, plus interest, if Mr. Trump loses his appeal and fails to pay.

To get a bond of that size, Mr. Trump would have to pledge a significant amount of collateral to the bond company, about $557 million, his lawyers said, including as much cash as possible, as well as all the shares and bonds that he could sell quickly.

He would also owe the bond company fees that could amount to nearly $20 million.

Does he have enough money to buy one?

Short answer: No.

A recent New York Times analysis found that Mr. Trump had more than $350 million in cash as well as stocks and bonds, a far cry from the $557 million he reportedly needs in collateral.

In a court filing Monday, Mr. Trump's lawyers said they had contacted more than 30 bond companies and none had agreed to make a deal.

But I thought he was a billionaire?

Although Mr. Trump has long boasted of his wealth, his true financial situation remains a mystery. And most of his wealth is tied up in his real estate holdings, which bond companies generally don't accept as collateral.

It also has fewer liquid collateral today than it did a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, Mr. Trump had to post $91.6 million bail in the defamation lawsuit he lost against E. Jean Carroll. To do this, he probably had to post more than $100 million in collateral to Chubb, the insurance company that provided the bond. This money cannot be used as collateral for a second bond.

What is the deadline for the deposit?

Mr. Trump has asked an appeals court to either stay the fraud judgment while he appeals or accept a lower bail of $100 million. The court could rule this week.

Although Ms. James could have requested the $454 million immediately, she proposed a 30-day grace period, which ends on March 25.

Ms. James could still grant Mr. Trump additional time to pay or show mercy to the former president by offering a counterproposal.

What other options does Trump have?

If the appeals court denies his request for a break and he still cannot find bond by March 25, he could appeal to the state's highest court.

If that fails, he could quickly sell one of his properties or other assets, or seek help from a wealthy backer. He could also try to obtain a loan from a bank, which he could then provide as security for a deposit.

And if all else fails, he could seek bankruptcy protection for the companies involved in the fraud case, which would automatically end the judgment against those entities. But Mr. Trump will likely balk at bankruptcy, and even if he pursues that path, it would not be a panacea.

Ms. James's judgment would not stop against Mr. Trump himself, and she would most likely seek to hold him responsible for his company's debts.

How could the State collect?

If Mr. Trump misses the March 25 deadline, Ms. James will be free to collect the money owed to the state.

This could get ugly for Mr. Trump.

Even though Ms. James cannot put Mr. Trump in jail because it is a civil matter, not a criminal one, she still has great leverage. With the help of a local sheriff, she was able to freeze some of her bank accounts.

And if it wanted to take a more aggressive stance, it could even try to seize some of the properties involved in the deal, including its office tower at 40 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

A quick option would be for her to impose a lien on the buildings. Their referral to court and the seizure procedure could take a long time.

Ms. James likely would not have the right to seize assets unrelated to the case, although this and similar issues could require litigation to resolve.

Could Trump use his campaign money to pay for it?

Probably not.

A super PAC supporting Mr. Trump's candidacy can raise unlimited amounts of money, but it is legally prohibited from coordinating with him and cannot pay the judgment.

And although the former president used a political action committee under his control to pay lawyers and witnesses in his legal cases, that group does not have the funds to meet the $454 million fine. of dollars.

He is now scrambling to raise funds for his campaign while facing a significant financial deficit. Mr. Biden's campaign recently announced that it began March with $155 million in cash. Mr. Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee had a total of about $40 million on hand at the end of January, although the Trump campaign has not released a more recent total.

What else is happening on March 25?

Mr Trump also has a crucial hearing in his criminal case in Manhattan, which could be the first prosecution against a former US president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed charges against Mr. Trump for covering up a sex scandal involving a porn star to support his 2016 presidential campaign. The case is now heading to trial.

Jury selection was originally scheduled to begin March 25, but the trial was delayed late last week after the disclosure of more than 100,000 pages of records that were in the possession of federal prosecutors.

Although the documents have now been handed over, Mr. Trump's lawyers had until mid-April to review them.

Judge Juan M. Merchan set the hearing for March 25 to determine whether the trial should be further delayed and to rule on Mr. Trump's motion to dismiss outright.

The Manhattan case is one of four criminal charges Mr. Trump faces.

