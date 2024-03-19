Donald Trump attacks Jimmy Kimmel for his Oscar stunt





The 2024 Oscars may seem like ancient history a week after the ceremony, but one person still isn't ready to let them go: Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, former president Howard Kurtz once again criticized Jimmy Kimmel's hosting style and explained why he posted inflammatory comments during the Academy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel every night, he hits me, I guess, Trump said. His grades are terrible, he's not a talented guy. I heard that he hit me all the time, so I thought I would hit him, because I thought he was a bad host.

The former Apprentice host wrote a rambling speech against Kimmel on the TV show. “Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars,” Trump wrote on Truthsocial.com. “Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with someone else.” talent” ABC failed, but cheap, George Slopanopoulos. … He would make everyone on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous.”

Trump's message continued: “It's also a very bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – disjointed, boring and very unfair. Why don't they just give the Oscars to those who deserve them. Maybe that in this way, their audience and their television audiences will come back from the depths.”

During Sunday's interview on Fox News, Trump said he was surprised to hear his own words read back to him by Kimmel on the television show shortly after they were published. I didn't expect him to read it. Right before the movie of the year, which is the most important, right? That's the big problem. I think they have the man, the woman, now the movie of the year, he's reading my truth on the air and now the big story is they all begged him not to do it.

After Kimmel read Truth Social's post during the live awards show, he took a dig at Trump: “I'm surprised you're still [up] is your prison sentence not over? »

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos the following morning, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said he was advised not to read Trump's message during the ceremony. They're like, 'You have some time and I was like, I'm reading Trump's tweet, and they're like, No, no, don't read that,'” Kimmel said.[I was like] Yes I am.

Trump noted that Kimmel's invocation of his position ended up getting her far more attention than she otherwise would have received. I said, 'This guy is even dumber than I thought,'” he recalls. It went viral, it's gone around the world now, and all he had to do was shut up.

