Brexit and devolution: where are we?

Alex Walker explores the impact of Brexit on the UK's devolution settlement, highlighting that while there are new structures and processes to manage relationships and coordination post-Brexit, distrust persists between different levels of government. government and the UK internal market regime continues to be a source. tensions.

To find out more about how and to what extent the UK state has adapted to Brexit, see the new UK in a Changing Europe report here.

From the start, Brexit rocked the devolution boat, straining the UK's unusual system of territorial governance. The decentralized governments were little consulted during the exit negotiations, and a series of important Brexit bills, with considerable devolution implications, were adopted without their consent. Brexit removed the common regulatory framework that accompanied EU membership and had underpinned devolution since its inception, sparking debates about how the four governments should coordinate. And the form of Brexit chosen by Boris Johnson created a trade border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland despite its promises the opposite. Overall, trust between different levels of government has been seriously damaged.

But where are we now? More than four years after Johnson's Brexit election, our new report examines how well the British state has adapted to membership of the EU. When it comes to decentralization, as with many other things, we see that it is still a work in progress.

Clearly, Brexit has led to the absence of a fully functioning devolved government in one part of the UK for two years: Northern Ireland. And while the DUP boycotts the Northern Ireland Executive It's over in February, the insurance Necessary briefings from the UK Government on Northern Ireland's place in the UK and its internal market highlight the extent of the loss of trust between the DUP and the Conservative Government. At the same time, the focus on securing DUP consent for Northern Ireland's post-Brexit arrangements has left the UK government open to load that it has not acted with the rigorous impartiality towards the unionist and nationalist traditions which underpin the Good Friday Agreement.

At the same time, the Windsor Framework Agreement may have thawed UK-EU relations in early 2023, but the GB-NI trade regime is still being implemented and a vote of Consent on the framework will take place at the end of 2024. The new Irish functions linked to Brexit risk putting a strain on a civil service which only has a slightly larger workforce than it had at the time of the referendum. And it remains to be seen how the Stormont brake, which allows the Assembly to oppose changes to EU rules applied in Northern Ireland and new structures and processes established by the recent deal with the DUP, will work in the practice.

Northern Ireland presents a unique set of ongoing Brexit challenges. But Brexit has also imposed new demands on Scotland and Wales. In areas such as agriculture, devolved governments need to design and implement more policies from scratch. The lack of pre-existing capacity in Wales in particular has made this difficult at times.

Furthermore, the distrust between the different levels of government caused by Brexit has not yet dissipated. While Theresa May initially struck a more conciliatory note, the centralizing approach taken by Boris Johnson in implementing Brexit in particular and the controversial UK Internal Market Act have generated significant friction. Rishi Sunak has taken a less aggressive stance towards devolved governments than his predecessors, but tensions remain.

The Brexit process has reinforced the impression that existing forums bringing together ministers from different governments have largely disappeared. And leaving the EU's regulatory orbit has increased the need for coordination and dialogue, particularly to manage potential differences within the UK. New structures and processes designed to address these challenges are now largely operational.

There are common frameworks in devolved areas that were previously governed by EU law, with civil servants from across the UK working together on technical matters through these and more informal channels. But the new forums that were established in early 2022 for regular dialogue between ministers, although more substantial than many had hoped, do not yet appear to be fully realizing their potential as forums for negotiation and dialogue on areas of disagreement. , as the row that broke out last year showed. between the UK and Scottish Governments on the Scottish Deposit Recycling Scheme.

Timetables have often been set without taking into account the need for political coordination, although recent joint consultations on ban wet wipes and disposable vapes indicate a desire to pursue policy alignment in certain areas where there are common goals.

However, the regime established by the UK Internal Market Act the year 2020 continues to be a source of tension. The legislation aims to prevent trade barriers emerging between different parts of the United Kingdom. But the Scottish and Welsh governments have argued that this constitutes a constraint on devolved policymaking, limiting their ability to set their own standards. It is significantly less flexible than its European equivalent, and debate remains over whether a less rigid and more cooperative approach could have been adopted instead.

On an institutional level therefore, the post-Brexit framework is now largely operational, but it is still relatively nascent and being tested. However, some parts of the system reflect a more muscular and centralized outlook while others emphasize the four nations working together in a partnership, reflecting the British government's lack of consistency in policy. a broader vision for the post-Brexit Union. And it is the attitude of different governments that will ultimately determine how well this all works.

Unlike 2019, the next election will not be a Brexit election and devolution is unlikely to feature prominently in the national debate. But whoever wins will still have to decide how to navigate this terrain, where many things are not yet settled.

By Alex Walker, Head of Research and Communications, UK in a Changing Europe.

A version of this article was originally published in Holyrood magazine. We can find here.