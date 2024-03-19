Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish militant positions in Iraq after attack kills soldier, wounds 4





ANKARA, Turkey Turkey carried out a new series of airstrikes against Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, hours after a Turkish soldier was killed and four others wounded in an attack in the region. Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq that he believes are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, a banned Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s. On Tuesday, Turkish warplanes struck suspected PKK positions in the Metina, Zap, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil areas of northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, according to a ministry statement. The planes reportedly destroyed 27 PKK targets, including caves, bunkers and shelters. There was no immediate comment from the PKK. We did not leave the blood of any of our martyrs on the ground, the ministry said, suggesting that the airstrikes were retaliation for the attack that killed the Turkish soldier and injured four others. Last week, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held high-level meetings with his counterpart Fouad Hussein and other Iraqi officials to discuss the presence of the PKK in Iraq and the measures to be taken against the organization. A joint statement issued by the two countries said both sides stressed that the PKK organization poses a threat to the security of Turkey and Iraq and that its presence in Iraq constitutes a violation of the Iraqi constitution. The PKK is not designated as a terrorist organization in Iraq, but it is prohibited from launching operations against Turkey from Iraqi territory. It nevertheless has a foothold in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, where the central Iraqi government does not have much influence. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is expected to visit Iraq next month, said his country was determined to end the PKK's presence in Iraq this summer, suggesting a possible large-scale military offensive in the region.

