Commentary: Prabowo and Jokowi on unity list to ease election criticism





BRAND CONTINUITY The fundamental legitimacy of Prabowos' victory is not in question: his victory clearly reflects a genuine voter preference for a candidacy that was presented to them as representing the continuity of a popular government that brought stability and progress economic in the country. In the aftermath of the elections, Prabowo was very cautious about his own political ideas, with his party even declaring that the formation of a transition team before this inauguration was unnecessary, as the continuation of the policies of the Jokowi era will be fluid. Work begins to make Prabowos' most high-profile policy promise, a free school meals program, achievable. Indonesian media analysis suggests that if implemented on the scale reported during the campaign, the programs would cost up to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product each year. Jokowi's administration is now working to reduce this size to a more affordable format that would allow Prabowo to claim fulfillment of an election promise, but the free lunch idea is seen by investors in the context of the Prabowo's story of grandiose promises of state-led economic transformation. Perhaps with concerns about its financial reliability in mind, Prabowo recently signaled his loyalty to key elements of Jokowinomics in a speech at an investor forum in Jakarta. He reaffirmed his respect for Indonesia's legal debt ceiling of 3 percent of GDP and promised to continue Jokowi's agenda to streamline the sprawling state-owned enterprise sector while retaining the strategic role of state-owned enterprises in key sectors of the economy. The continuity of the brand therefore continues after the elections. So do concerns about the direction Prabowo might take the country. In an off-the-cuff remark that Prabowos made regularly in the past – but rarely in English – he told the same Jakarta forum that democracy is really very, very tiring, very, very complicated (and) very, very expensive, observing yet another time there is plenty of room for improvement. As Indonesia prepares to hand over the custodianship of its democracy to such a prominent legatee of the New Order regime, facing risks to the integrity of its elections that 2024 polls have highlighted as a priority for its political class – if only by itself – interest. Liam Gammon is a researcher at the East Asian Bureau of Economic Research and a member of the editorial board of the East Asia Forum. This comment first appearance on the East Asia Forum.

