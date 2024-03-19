White House criticizes Trump for unbalanced anti-Semitic rhetoric | Donald Trump





The White House has slammed Donald Trump for his vile and unbalanced anti-Semitic rhetoric after the former president claimed that Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel and their religion.

In an interview Monday, Trump was asked about Democrats' growing criticism of Israeli military action in Gaza, which has left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead.

I think they hate Israel. And the Democratic Party hates Israel, Trump said.

He added: Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel and should be ashamed because Israel will be destroyed.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said:

President Biden has put his foot down in the face of vile and unbalanced anti-Semitic rhetoric. As anti-Semitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world, this is the deadliest attack against the Jewish people since Holocaust leaders were required to call hatred for what it is and to rally Americans against it.

Bates referenced the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, after which Trump claimed there were very good people on both sides.

As President Biden said, he was moved to run for president when he saw neo-Nazis chanting the same anti-Semitic rhetoric heard in Germany in the 1930s in Charlottesville, Bates said.

Trump made his comments about Jewish people in an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former aide. The claims sparked an angry response from Democrats and others.

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning told Axios that Trump's claims were particularly shameful and dangerous at a time when Jews face dangerous levels of anti-Semitism across the country.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin said Trump had committed an outrageous slander against the vast majority of American Jews.

Fortunately, I don't know any Jews who look to Donald Trump for advice on how to be Jewish, Raskin said, according to an Axios report.

After all, this is the guy who saw very good people on both sides of an anti-Semitic riot and hosted neo-Nazi denier Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago home for dinner.

In the Gorka interview, Trump also claimed that Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate majority leader, was very anti-Israel.

Schumer responded in a post on X: Making Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and U.S.-Israeli relations. Trump launches highly partisan and hateful speeches. I work in a bipartisan manner to ensure that the U.S.-Israeli relationship endures for generations to come, underpinned by peace in the Middle East.

Trump's remarks come as a judge denied his attempt to block Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels from testifying at his upcoming trial about a hush-money payment made to Daniels, an adult film star, at the approaching the 2016 elections.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces 34 charges of falsifying business records related to reimbursing Cohen for the payment to Daniels, made to prevent her from discussing a sexual relationship she said she had in 2006.

He also filed a defamation suit against ABC News on Monday, showing how Trump's life is increasingly consumed by litigation.

Trump's lawyers filed suit in a Florida court claiming that George Stephanopoulos, an ABC News host, damaged his reputation when he said on air that Trump had been convicted of rape, after that Trump was found civilly liable for sexual abuse on the magazine. columnist E Jean Carroll.

The judge in that case found that Carroll's claim that Trump raped her was largely true.

