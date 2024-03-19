Fox News host blasts billionaires who don't pay Donald Trump's bills





Fox News host Mark Levin slammed billionaires for not paying Donald Trump's legal fees after the former president's legal team said paying his $400 million fine for civil fraud in New York would be “a practical impossibility.”

Trump is seeking a $464 million bond to cover his fines and a stay of enforcement of the monetary portion of the civil trial ruling after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump must pay $355 million to have committed fraud. The New York court ruled that Trump and top executives at the Trump Organization inflated the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. With interest, the full payment will be approximately $454 million. Trump's lawyers are appealing the verdict.

The Republican suffered a setback on Monday after Trump's legal team admitted in a court filing that it was “virtually impossible” for him to make the $464 million payment and requested a stay pending the following an appeal procedure. His team had contacted 33 companies to try to obtain financing.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Dayton International Airport March 16 in Vandalia, Ohio. Fox News host Mark Levin said Republican billionaires should support the former president with his civil commitment… Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at Dayton International Airport on March 16 in Vandalia, Ohio. Fox News host Mark Levin said Republican billionaires should support the former president with his civil fraud fine. More photos by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Levin suggested that Republican billionaires loan funds to Trump to appeal “this scandalous case.”

“Why is there no Republican multi-billionaire offering to lend President Trump the funds needed to appeal this scandalous case in New York State?” » he questioned. “Are none of them liquid enough to help or are they joining with the others to help? This is a scandal.”

— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 18, 2024

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

A GoFundMe page set up to pay the fine raised just over $1.3 million in about a month, barely scratching the surface of the amount owed.

Trump's financial woes were also affected by the January order to pay $83.3 million in damages to journalist E. Jean Carroll for statements made in 2019. He said she was lying about of allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the changing room of a department store in Manhattan, United States. 1990s. This amount includes $7.3 million in compensatory damages, $11 million in reputational damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.

This month, Trump posted bail of nearly $92 million in the defamation case after Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's request to delay enforcement of sanctions.

Christopher Phelps, professor of modern American history at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, told Newsweek: “If you post bail for Donald Trump, you will only do so if you are confident that he will pay you back . That says a lot. that Trump tried 30 lenders and was turned down by every single one.

“Maybe a billionaire could imagine throwing away half a billion dollars, but even they tend to want to be paid back. Trump could sell buildings, but commercial real estate is in a recession, so it's not the good time for him to do it.

“It's unclear where he ultimately gets the money, but it's worth considering how Trump's growing financial woes brought on by his legal troubles may make him vulnerable to foreign donors and influence .”

Heath Brown, an associate professor of public policy at the City University of New York, told Newsweek he doubted a billionaire would pay Trump's bills.

“I don’t see any precedent for this, so I think the chances of this happening are very low,” Brown said.

Updated 3/19/24, 10:24 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Heath Brown.

