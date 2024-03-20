Johnson tries to overcome a difficult start as UK elections begin

LONDON (AP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British voters on Wednesday they must support his Conservatives if they want to end Brexit delays, as he tries to shake off a difficult start to the election campaign ruling party.

Speaking outside his office at 10 Downing Street on the first official day of Britain's five-week campaign, Johnson said the political impasse over Britain's departure from the European Union made him want to “chew my own tie of frustration.”

“I don't want early elections, and no one really wants to have elections in December, but we have reached the point where we no longer have a choice,” he said.

Johnson, trying to set the stage for a campaign between the people and Parliament, said lawmakers were “refusing time and time again to deliver Brexit and honor the referendum result.”

In fact, lawmakers approved Johnson's divorce deal with the EU in principle last month, but asked for more time to review it. Johnson later withdrew the bill and instead pushed for an early election.

Johnson also criticized his main rival, left-wing Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, comparing him to former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and falsely claiming he had sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a nerve agent attack on British soil.

All 650 places in the House of Commons are at stake in the December 12 elections, which will take place more than two years earlier. Some 46 million British voters are eligible to take part in the country's first December election in 96 years.

Johnson urged voters to secure a Conservative majority so Britain could “put the uncertainty behind us”. With this support, Johnson promised he would get Parliament to ratify his Brexit deal and the country would leave the EU as planned on January 31.

Brexit was supposed to take place on October 31, but with British politicians deadlocked, the bloc gave the U.K. a three-month delay.

While the unofficial campaign has been intensifying for weeks, the campaign officially began when Parliament was dissolved on Wednesday. Johnson visited Buckingham Palace to inform Queen Elizabeth II of the dissolution before unveiling the party's election slogan “Delivering Brexit and unlocking Britain's potential” at a rally in Birmingham, England. central England.

The Conservative campaign got off to a rocky start. Just minutes before Johnson spoke on Wednesday, Minister Alun Cairns resigned over allegations over a former aide's role in a rape trial.

Cairns said he was stepping down as Welsh secretary due to “speculation” surrounding the “very sensitive issue” which is under investigation. He said he was confident he would be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Cairns denies allegations that he knew his former employee, Ross England, made allegations about a victim's sexual history while he was a witness in a rape trial in 2018. This is not permitted and the trial failed. The judge accused England of deliberately sabotaging the trial. Cairns then supported England as a candidate in the upcoming Welsh Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, another Conservative, the outgoing leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, was forced to apologize for suggesting that victims of the 2017 London building inferno that killed 72 people had lacked common sense for following the firefighters' advice to wait in their apartments for help.

The comments drew sharp rebukes from opposition politicians and rap star Stormzy, who urged the conservative lawmaker to resign and tweeted: “These politicians are real aliens.”

The Conservatives were also criticized for posting a doctored video on Twitter of a senior Labor figure that appeared to show him failing to answer a question, when in fact he did. Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said Wednesday the ad was just a “light satirical video.”

In another exaggerated political insult, Johnson used a Daily Telegraph column to accuse Corbyn's Labor Party of attacking the rich “with a relish and vindictiveness not seen since Stalin persecuted the kulaks”, the wealthiest peasants targeted by the government. Soviet regime in the 1930s.

In his Downing Street speech, Johnson also falsely claimed that Corbyn had “sided with Putin” after a former Russian spy and his daughter were attacked with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury.

Corbyn initially called for “irrefutable evidence” that Moscow was behind the 2018 attack, as Britain's Conservative government had insisted. He later said he believed Russia was responsible for the poisoning.

Other parties in the running include the Liberal Democrats, who want to cancel Brexit; the Scottish National Party, which opposes Brexit and wants Scotland to leave the United Kingdom; and the Brexit Party, which says Britain should leave the bloc without a deal.

Labor has its own woes, with many party MPs worried about Corbyn's strong left-wing views and his ambivalence towards the EU. On Wednesday, deputy leader Tom Watson, who has often clashed with Corbyn, announced he was retiring from politics.

Watson acknowledged his “political differences” with Corbyn in a resignation letter, but said the decision was personal rather than political.

Labor wants to shift the election debate from Brexit to domestic issues such as healthcare, the environment and social protection, saying this will help reverse Britain's growing social inequality.

Corbyn called Johnson's economic plans “Thatcherism on steroids”, referring to the free-market, low-spending ideology of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“I'm not making personal attacks,” Corbyn told supporters in Telford, central England. He added that if elected he would be “a very different type of prime minister”.

“I was not born to govern,” Corbyn said, contrasting with Johnson, a wealthy Oxford University graduate. “I don’t practice the kind of politics that thinks everything is just a game, a parlor game, a parlor debate game.”

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit