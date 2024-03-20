Politics
Johnson tries to overcome a difficult start as UK elections begin
LONDON (AP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British voters on Wednesday they must support his Conservatives if they want to end Brexit delays, as he tries to shake off a difficult start to the election campaign ruling party.
Speaking outside his office at 10 Downing Street on the first official day of Britain's five-week campaign, Johnson said the political impasse over Britain's departure from the European Union made him want to “chew my own tie of frustration.”
“I don't want early elections, and no one really wants to have elections in December, but we have reached the point where we no longer have a choice,” he said.
Johnson, trying to set the stage for a campaign between the people and Parliament, said lawmakers were “refusing time and time again to deliver Brexit and honor the referendum result.”
In fact, lawmakers approved Johnson's divorce deal with the EU in principle last month, but asked for more time to review it. Johnson later withdrew the bill and instead pushed for an early election.
Johnson also criticized his main rival, left-wing Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, comparing him to former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and falsely claiming he had sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a nerve agent attack on British soil.
All 650 places in the House of Commons are at stake in the December 12 elections, which will take place more than two years earlier. Some 46 million British voters are eligible to take part in the country's first December election in 96 years.
Johnson urged voters to secure a Conservative majority so Britain could “put the uncertainty behind us”. With this support, Johnson promised he would get Parliament to ratify his Brexit deal and the country would leave the EU as planned on January 31.
Brexit was supposed to take place on October 31, but with British politicians deadlocked, the bloc gave the U.K. a three-month delay.
While the unofficial campaign has been intensifying for weeks, the campaign officially began when Parliament was dissolved on Wednesday. Johnson visited Buckingham Palace to inform Queen Elizabeth II of the dissolution before unveiling the party's election slogan “Delivering Brexit and unlocking Britain's potential” at a rally in Birmingham, England. central England.
The Conservative campaign got off to a rocky start. Just minutes before Johnson spoke on Wednesday, Minister Alun Cairns resigned over allegations over a former aide's role in a rape trial.
Cairns said he was stepping down as Welsh secretary due to “speculation” surrounding the “very sensitive issue” which is under investigation. He said he was confident he would be cleared of any wrongdoing.
Cairns denies allegations that he knew his former employee, Ross England, made allegations about a victim's sexual history while he was a witness in a rape trial in 2018. This is not permitted and the trial failed. The judge accused England of deliberately sabotaging the trial. Cairns then supported England as a candidate in the upcoming Welsh Assembly elections.
On Tuesday, another Conservative, the outgoing leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, was forced to apologize for suggesting that victims of the 2017 London building inferno that killed 72 people had lacked common sense for following the firefighters' advice to wait in their apartments for help.
The comments drew sharp rebukes from opposition politicians and rap star Stormzy, who urged the conservative lawmaker to resign and tweeted: “These politicians are real aliens.”
The Conservatives were also criticized for posting a doctored video on Twitter of a senior Labor figure that appeared to show him failing to answer a question, when in fact he did. Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said Wednesday the ad was just a “light satirical video.”
In another exaggerated political insult, Johnson used a Daily Telegraph column to accuse Corbyn's Labor Party of attacking the rich “with a relish and vindictiveness not seen since Stalin persecuted the kulaks”, the wealthiest peasants targeted by the government. Soviet regime in the 1930s.
In his Downing Street speech, Johnson also falsely claimed that Corbyn had “sided with Putin” after a former Russian spy and his daughter were attacked with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury.
Corbyn initially called for “irrefutable evidence” that Moscow was behind the 2018 attack, as Britain's Conservative government had insisted. He later said he believed Russia was responsible for the poisoning.
Other parties in the running include the Liberal Democrats, who want to cancel Brexit; the Scottish National Party, which opposes Brexit and wants Scotland to leave the United Kingdom; and the Brexit Party, which says Britain should leave the bloc without a deal.
Labor has its own woes, with many party MPs worried about Corbyn's strong left-wing views and his ambivalence towards the EU. On Wednesday, deputy leader Tom Watson, who has often clashed with Corbyn, announced he was retiring from politics.
Watson acknowledged his “political differences” with Corbyn in a resignation letter, but said the decision was personal rather than political.
Labor wants to shift the election debate from Brexit to domestic issues such as healthcare, the environment and social protection, saying this will help reverse Britain's growing social inequality.
Corbyn called Johnson's economic plans “Thatcherism on steroids”, referring to the free-market, low-spending ideology of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
“I'm not making personal attacks,” Corbyn told supporters in Telford, central England. He added that if elected he would be “a very different type of prime minister”.
“I was not born to govern,” Corbyn said, contrasting with Johnson, a wealthy Oxford University graduate. “I don’t practice the kind of politics that thinks everything is just a game, a parlor game, a parlor debate game.”
___
Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aol.com/uk-leader-compares-rival-stalin-090132268.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johnson tries to overcome a difficult start as UK elections begin
- U.S. crime rate continues to decline, FBI data shows
- Ex-girlfriend of Marvel actor Jonathan Major sues him for defamation and assault
- 2024 NCAA Bracket, College Football Edition: Projecting who would win March Madness from the 68-team field
- Anthropics Claude 3 model is now GA with Vertex AI
- Expected results of the Indonesian presidential election – Foreign Brief
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood star known as 'the most beautiful woman in the world,' tests positive for COVID-19
- Fashion designer Dries Van Noten resigns
- Fox News host blasts billionaires who don't pay Donald Trump's bills
- Georgia Rae brings solo violin show to town | Culture & Leisure
- Nassau County gears up for the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup | Herald Community Newspapers
- Nebraska Agriculture Week Celebrated at Innovation Campus | Nebraska Today