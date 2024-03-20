Politics
What Moscow really expects from kyiv: total submission
These are difficult days for Ukraine. Two years after the start of the war against Russia, Western support for kyiv's fight against the Kremlin appears to be weakening. In Washington, billions of dollars in much-needed military aid are blocked in Congress. Europe has sought to fill The resulting funding gap, but officials in Brussels are quick to admit, the continent simply does not have the resources to support Ukraine's defense on its own. As a result, they warn, Ukraine could soon experience what amounts to a dramatic reversal of its strategic fortunes.
It is therefore no wonder that more and more world leaders have begun to call on kyiv to sue for peace. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for example, urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must agree to peace talks under the sponsorship of his government. And in a now-infamous interview recorded earlier this month, Pope Francis advised Zelensky to surrender: saying that “the strongest is the one who sees the situation, thinks about the people, and has the courage to carry the white flag and to negotiate.”
There's only one problem. Such calls presuppose that Ukraine is the intransigent party, that Russia is open to compromise, and that the only thing required for meaningful peace is for kyiv to come to the negotiating table. But nothing of the sort is true.
Take it from Vladimir Putin himself. In a recent interview with Russian media, the Russian president ruled out any short-term negotiations now that the tide of battle is turning in Moscow's favor. “It would be ridiculous for us to start negotiating with Ukraine just because it is running out of ammunition,” Putin said. told reporters. On the contrary, Putin made it clear that Russia plans to exploit its current advantage – and promote a situation that guarantees its security, that is, a decisive defeat of Ukraine.
Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, now head of Russia's ruling United Russia faction, was even more explicit. In a recent job on the social media platform Telegram, he explained what kind of “peace formula” might be acceptable to Moscow. Medvedev's plan includes elements such as the complete and unconditional surrender of Ukraine; the “denazification” (i.e. purge) of his entire government; financial compensation to the Kremlin for a war it itself started; and a massive absorption of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. Infuriatingly, Medvedev describes such a plan – which would result in the total eradication of Ukraine as an independent nation – as a “soft Russian formula for peace” and a “compromise position”.
In other words, the Kremlin is not interested in a negotiated settlement establishing a new way of life between Moscow and Kyiv. On the contrary, more than two years after the start of the current conflict, it has never been clearer that the fight between Russia and Ukraine is a fight to the death for identity, independence and even existence even from Ukraine.
That, in a nutshell, is why Russia's other neighbors are so nervous. The countries on Russia's periphery know very well that if the Kremlin succeeds in subduing Ukraine, it would only be a matter of time before they too become targets. This is why countries like Poland, Lithuania and Finland rallying defend Ukraine by any means necessary, and simultaneously lead the charge strengthen Europe's defense capacity. Simply put, they understand that if kyiv fell, their capitals would likely be next.
But what the Baltic, Scandinavian and Eastern European capitals understand does not seem to have been understood in Washington. As a result, America now runs the risk of making an extremely costly mistake. Given Russia's stated goals, the choice before Congress is not simply whether to support Ukraine or spend hard-earned U.S. taxpayer dollars elsewhere (e.g., to secure the U.S. southern border ). Rather, it is a question of whether to spend money now to enable Kiev to successfully stop Russia's advance, or to allocate much more later (in the form of treasures and perhaps even American blood) to prevent Moscow from making new, deeper incursions into Europe.
One can only hope that American policymakers, for all their current political divisions, will ultimately choose the least costly and most prudent path.
Ilan Berman is senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council in Washington, DC.
