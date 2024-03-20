Trump urges Supreme Court to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution in 2020 election





Washington — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to find that former presidents are entitled to full immunity from criminal prosecution for acts committed while in office, arguing that Trump's “long history of non-prosecution” his predecessors demonstrate that the power to do so does not exist.

“From 1789 to 2023, no president, former or current, has faced criminal charges for his official actions – for good reason,” Trump's lawyers told the court. “The president cannot function, and the presidency itself cannot maintain its vital independence, if the president is subject to criminal prosecution for official acts once he leaves office.”

In the 51-page filing, attorney D. John Sauer urged the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's ruling that denied his request for immunity and order the charges against him to be dismissed.

Sauer wrote that the consequences of the Supreme Court's possible ruling on presidential immunity are not just limited to Trump, but rather “will affect the presidency itself for the rest of our nation's history.”

“This court should not adopt a rule that creates the appearance of a gerrymander reserved for President Trump,” he said. “It would be the antithesis of the rule of law.”

The Supreme Court on March 18, 2024.

The Supreme Court agreed last month to review a ruling by the federal appeals court in Washington that Trump could be prosecuted for alleged attempts to overturn the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election and scheduled the proceedings for the April 25.

The question the justices are asking is “whether and to what extent a former president enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office.” The language indicates they are not taking into account Trump's assertion that presidents can only be criminally charged if they have first been impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump, argued that the former president engaged in fraudulent conduct to remain in office, and warned that granting him immunity from criminal liability for efforts to overturn his defeat electoral “violates fundamental constitutional principles and threatens democracy itself. “A brief from Smith is due April 8.

Although the Supreme Court has said presidents are exempt from civil liability, it has never yet decided whether a former president could face criminal charges for alleged acts within his or her official responsibilities. Trump is the first former president to be indicted and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Supreme Court's consideration of the immunity issue has already spilled over into two other criminal prosecutions Trump faces: the first in a New York state court and the second in a southern federal court from Florida.

In the New York case, in which Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records, his lawyers asked a Manhattan judge to delay the trial until the Supreme Court had ruled on the issue to know whether he was protected from criminal prosecution.

In South Florida, Smith indicted Trump on 40 counts related to his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents after leaving the White House. The former president is seeking to drop charges against him on grounds of immunity and has pleaded not guilty.

Proceedings in the DC case have been on hold since December as Trump appealed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejecting his request for broad immunity. The case will remain on hold until the Supreme Court issues its decision, expected by the end of June.

A ruling in Trump's favor would end Smith's lawsuit against the former president in Washington. If the court finds he is not entitled to legal protection and allows the criminal case to continue, it is unclear whether a trial could take place before the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump and President Biden are their respective parties' presumptive presidential nominees.

Smith had asked the Supreme Court in December to intervene in the dispute over whether Trump could face criminal charges, but the justices declined to fast-track the case, allowing the federal appeals court to take up the matter first.

In early February, a three-judge panel ruled that Trump was not entitled to presidential immunity from federal prosecution for “allegedly official acts.”

“For purposes of this criminal case, former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the panel wrote in its opinion. The Washington Circuit gave Trump until Feb. 12 to ask the Supreme Court to stay the decision, setting up the showdown now before the justices.

Trump's arguments before the Supreme Court Former President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally March 9, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. Getty Images

Citing recent impeachment proceedings initiated by Congress over the past 26 years – Trump was impeached twice by the House during his single term and acquitted by the Senate on both occasions – his legal team argued that Allowing a former president to face criminal charges would have consequences for future holders of that office.

“Once our nation crosses this Rubicon, every future president will face de facto blackmail and extortion while in office, and will be harassed by politically motivated lawsuits after leaving office, over his most important decisions. sensitive and most controversial,” Sauer wrote. “This bleak scenario would result in a weak and hollow president, and would therefore be ruinous for the American political system as a whole.”

The threat of future prosecutions “will paralyze current presidential decision-making,” he argued, and presents a “mortal threat to the independence of the presidency.”

Sauer also told the court that none of the criminal laws Trump is accused of violating contain clear statements that they apply to the president or to acts performed while in office.

“There is no indication that Congress intended to provoke ultimate interbranch conflict by repealing presidential immunity and authorizing prosecution of the President through sweeping and vaguely worded criminal laws,” Sauer wrote in his file.

He argued that federal courts do not have the authority to criminally try a president's official actions.

“Because the courts cannot review the official acts of the president, they cannot entertain charges, pass judgment on, and imprison him on the basis of those official acts. They cannot conduct a jury trial on the basis for his official actions,” Trump's lawyer said.

He went to repeat his argument that a president can only be prosecuted if he is first impeached by the House and found guilty by the Senate.

The immunity case is one of several cases involving Trump that the high court has considered. Earlier this month, the justices overturned a blockbuster ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that ordered Trump out of the state's primary election under an obscure provision of the Constitution. The Court ruled unanimously that the states could not deny Trump the right to vote by invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, but four of the justices diverged from the majority's determination that only Congress could apply this clause.

The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear arguments April 16 on the scope of a federal obstruction law that was used to charge many defendants for their alleged actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump has been accused of violating the law, and the court's decision could impact the validity of this and other counts.

