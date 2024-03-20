Dutch King Apologizes for Colonial Massacres in Indonesia

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands apologized for his country's aggression during Indonesia's colonial rule and officially recognized the date of the Southeast Asian nation's independence when of his first state visit to the former Dutch colony.

The king's apology came after he and Queen Maxima were welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana, at an official ceremony in the colonial-style presidential palace in Bogor, just outside from the capital, Jakarta.

The Netherlands initially apologized for its 350 years of colonial rule and aggression only in 2013, when the Dutch ambassador expressed remorse for a series of massacres carried out by the Dutch army to crush the resistance against colonial rule in the islands of Java and Sulawesi after Indonesia's 1945 declaration of independence.

This apology was only made after the victims' widows filed a lawsuit against the Dutch government.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima are greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon their arrival at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java (Adi Weda/AP)

At a joint press conference with Mr. Widodo on Tuesday, the king said: “In line with my government's previous statement, I would like to express my regret and apologize here for the excessive violence on the part of the Dutch during of these years.

“I do so in full awareness that the pain and grief of the affected families will be felt for generations. »

Indonesia declared independence from Dutch colonial rule on August 17, 1945, but the Netherlands refused to recognize it and struggled unsuccessfully to maintain control of this lucrative Asian outpost.

He finally recognized the country as an independent nation in December 1949.

Indonesian authorities say around 40,000 people were killed in the fighting, while most Dutch historians put the death toll at around 1,500.

A 1968 Dutch report acknowledged “violent excesses” in Indonesia, but claimed that Dutch troops carried out “police action” often motivated by guerrilla warfare and terrorist attacks.

The Dutch government never prosecuted any soldiers for the killings, despite a UN report condemning the attacks as “deliberate and merciless” as early as 1948.

The 2013 apology by the Dutch ambassador paved the way for the largest ever Dutch trade mission to Indonesia in November 2013, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima pay four-day state visit to Indonesia (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Subsequent apologies were made by Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders in 2016 and by Mr Rutte late last year during visits to Indonesia. But the unresolved demands of those affected by past war crimes still loom large over the monarch's current visit.

“On August 17, it will be 75 years since Indonesia declared its proclamation, reclaiming its place among free and independent countries,” the king said on Tuesday. “Today the Dutch government has explicitly recognized this, both politically and morally. »

The royal couple's four-day state visit, arriving in Jakarta on Monday, aims to deepen economic ties with Indonesia.

This is the first trip to Indonesia for the king since he ascended the throne in 2013, and the fourth for the queen, whose previous trips were part of her role as special advocate to the UN secretary-general for inclusive finance For the development.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, accompanied by Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Bok, right, observe a minute of silence as during their visit to a Dutch military cemetery in Jakarta (Dita Alangkara/AP)

The King and Queen began their busy day on Tuesday by laying a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery to honor Indonesia's war dead, especially those who fell during the War of Independence.

In the afternoon, the royal couple laid a wreath at the Menteng Pulo Cemetery, the resting place of nearly 4,300 Dutch soldiers who died during World War II and the War of Independence.

The King and Mr. Widodo witnessed the signing of economic partnership agreements in the areas of agriculture, health, coastal protection and the maritime industry.

Under the Widodo administration, ties between the two countries have strengthened significantly.

“We certainly cannot erase our history, but we can learn from the past,” the president said. “We try to learn from history to strengthen our commitment to building an equal relationship that respects and benefits each other. »

Mr. Widodo's visit to the Netherlands in 2016 was the first by an Indonesian leader since Abdurraham Wahid in 2000.

In 2010, then-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono canceled a visit at the last minute as a separatist group tried to have him arrested for alleged human rights violations.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana (Achmad Ibrahim, Pool/AP)

The Dutch royal couple are due to meet the Sultan of Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the King and Queen will visit Lake Toba in North Sumatra province, one of Indonesia's “10 New Balis”, an ambitious plan to boost tourism and diversify Indonesia's largest economy. South East Asia.

They will also visit Sebangau National Park on the island of Borneo on Thursday.