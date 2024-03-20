Politics
Dutch King Apologizes for Colonial Massacres in Indonesia
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands apologized for his country's aggression during Indonesia's colonial rule and officially recognized the date of the Southeast Asian nation's independence when of his first state visit to the former Dutch colony.
The king's apology came after he and Queen Maxima were welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana, at an official ceremony in the colonial-style presidential palace in Bogor, just outside from the capital, Jakarta.
The Netherlands initially apologized for its 350 years of colonial rule and aggression only in 2013, when the Dutch ambassador expressed remorse for a series of massacres carried out by the Dutch army to crush the resistance against colonial rule in the islands of Java and Sulawesi after Indonesia's 1945 declaration of independence.
This apology was only made after the victims' widows filed a lawsuit against the Dutch government.
At a joint press conference with Mr. Widodo on Tuesday, the king said: “In line with my government's previous statement, I would like to express my regret and apologize here for the excessive violence on the part of the Dutch during of these years.
“I do so in full awareness that the pain and grief of the affected families will be felt for generations. »
Indonesia declared independence from Dutch colonial rule on August 17, 1945, but the Netherlands refused to recognize it and struggled unsuccessfully to maintain control of this lucrative Asian outpost.
He finally recognized the country as an independent nation in December 1949.
Indonesian authorities say around 40,000 people were killed in the fighting, while most Dutch historians put the death toll at around 1,500.
A 1968 Dutch report acknowledged “violent excesses” in Indonesia, but claimed that Dutch troops carried out “police action” often motivated by guerrilla warfare and terrorist attacks.
The Dutch government never prosecuted any soldiers for the killings, despite a UN report condemning the attacks as “deliberate and merciless” as early as 1948.
The 2013 apology by the Dutch ambassador paved the way for the largest ever Dutch trade mission to Indonesia in November 2013, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Subsequent apologies were made by Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders in 2016 and by Mr Rutte late last year during visits to Indonesia. But the unresolved demands of those affected by past war crimes still loom large over the monarch's current visit.
“On August 17, it will be 75 years since Indonesia declared its proclamation, reclaiming its place among free and independent countries,” the king said on Tuesday. “Today the Dutch government has explicitly recognized this, both politically and morally. »
The royal couple's four-day state visit, arriving in Jakarta on Monday, aims to deepen economic ties with Indonesia.
This is the first trip to Indonesia for the king since he ascended the throne in 2013, and the fourth for the queen, whose previous trips were part of her role as special advocate to the UN secretary-general for inclusive finance For the development.
The King and Queen began their busy day on Tuesday by laying a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery to honor Indonesia's war dead, especially those who fell during the War of Independence.
In the afternoon, the royal couple laid a wreath at the Menteng Pulo Cemetery, the resting place of nearly 4,300 Dutch soldiers who died during World War II and the War of Independence.
The King and Mr. Widodo witnessed the signing of economic partnership agreements in the areas of agriculture, health, coastal protection and the maritime industry.
Under the Widodo administration, ties between the two countries have strengthened significantly.
“We certainly cannot erase our history, but we can learn from the past,” the president said. “We try to learn from history to strengthen our commitment to building an equal relationship that respects and benefits each other. »
Mr. Widodo's visit to the Netherlands in 2016 was the first by an Indonesian leader since Abdurraham Wahid in 2000.
In 2010, then-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono canceled a visit at the last minute as a separatist group tried to have him arrested for alleged human rights violations.
The Dutch royal couple are due to meet the Sultan of Yogyakarta on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the King and Queen will visit Lake Toba in North Sumatra province, one of Indonesia's “10 New Balis”, an ambitious plan to boost tourism and diversify Indonesia's largest economy. South East Asia.
They will also visit Sebangau National Park on the island of Borneo on Thursday.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/dutch-king-apologises-colonial-killings-102356667.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dutch King Apologizes for Colonial Massacres in Indonesia
- Trump says altered Princess of Wales photo shouldn't be a problem
- Boyfriend Aryna Sabalenka dead, Belarusian ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov (42), Pittsburgh Penguins
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Google's Nest Doorbell is the most consumer-friendly model we've ever tested
- Was it an earthquake or a Taylor Swift concert? Swifties give new meaning to 'shake it off'
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt calls for surrender of Imran Khan amid restrictions on meetings
- Trump urges Supreme Court to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution in 2020 election
- What Moscow really expects from kyiv: total submission
- Dr. Dre Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Eminem, Snoop, 50 Cent
- The 9 Daily Tips to Drop Your Dress Size by Summer – With No Grueling Diet or Fitness Program in sight
- Promoting partnerships in green investment