Trump lawyers urge US Supreme Court to dismiss election interference case | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's lawyers have urged the United States Supreme Court to conclude that presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts they perform in the line of duty and, therefore, to dismiss federal criminal charges against Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump's arguments were made in a brief submitted to the court Tuesday ahead of oral arguments on April 25, when the justices will consider whether and to what extent a former president has absolute immunity from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts .

The court should restore tradition, Trump said in his brief, and neutralize one of the greatest threats to the separate power of the president, the foundation of our republic, in our nation's history. The court should guarantee the president's immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts.

In the 67-page filing, Trump restated the argument that he had absolute immunity from prosecution because the conduct alleged by special prosecutor Jack Smith in connection with his plot to prevent the transfer of power fell under the outer perimeter of his functions as president.

The filing claimed that all of Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, from pressuring his vice president, Mike Pence, to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, certification to running fake voter rolls , were protected activities.

If the Supreme Court were to agree with Trump that he had absolute immunity from lawsuits because of his sweeping interpretation of non-reviewable presidential power, the brief argues, it should also throw out the act indictment in its entirety.

Trump's arguments doubled down on positions his lawyers took when they argued before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who denied Trump's attempts to fire him on immunity grounds last year, and before the court U.S. Appellate Body for the Washington, DC Circuit, which also denied his claim.

Trump reiterated that presidents can only be prosecuted if they have been convicted in a Senate impeachment trial, pointing to language in the U.S. Constitution that a party found guilty by the Senate will nonetheless be responsible and subject to an indictment, a trial, a judgment and a punishment.

The argument received a cold reception in the Washington, D.C. Circuit, where the three-judge panel hearing the appeal wondered in disbelief whether this meant a president could formally order the team to US Marine Six to assassinate a political rival without suffering retaliation.

But Trump's brief argued that without the guarantee of absolute immunity, the threat of potential prosecution would prevent future presidents from feeling free to take decisive action without then being second-guessed by prosecutors.

Every future president will face de facto blackmail and extortion during his term, he adds. The threat of prosecution and imprisonment would become a political tool to influence the most sensitive and controversial presidential decisions.

If the court ruled that presidential immunity did apply to Trump, but on a charge-by-charge basis, Trump's brief says, it would have to send the indictment back to lower courts with instructions to review each action alleged illegality and to determine whether it should be applied. be struck off.

Trump's lawyers decided to move forward with the immunity request last October, largely because it is what is known as an interlocutory appeal, an appeal that can be argued before trial and which essentially put the matter on hold until it was resolved.

It was important to put the case on hold because Trump's overall strategy has been to seek to delay, ideally even beyond the election, in the hope that winning a second presidency might allow him to pardon himself or appoint an attorney general loyal who would abandon the mandate. charges.

The Supreme Court's involvement now means the case remains frozen until the justices issue a ruling. And even if the court rules against Trump, the case may not be ready for trial until late summer or beyond.

The reason Trump won't go to trial as soon as the Supreme Court rules is because Trump is technically entitled to the defense preparation time he had left when he filed his first appeal with the Washington Circuit on Dec. 8, which which triggered the suspension.

Trump has 87 days left in that period, calculated by finding the difference between the original trial date of March 4 and December 8. As a result, the earliest Trump could be tried in Washington would be to add 87 days to the date of the Supreme Court's final decision.

With oral arguments scheduled for April, a decision may not be rendered until May. Alternatively, in a worst-case scenario for the special prosecutor, the Supreme Court could wait until his current term ends in July, which could mean the trial could be delayed until late September at the earliest.

