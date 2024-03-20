Chandigarh authorities return Modi's mass WhatsApp message to EC





Chandigarh:Election staff in Chandigarh have made it clear that the massive messages sent by the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Center after the announcement of the general elections constitute a clear case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). As the matter falls under national jurisdiction, the Chandigarh administration has referred it to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for “necessary action”. The case concerns the circulation of mass messages to millions of Indians on WhatsApp from “Viksit Bharat Sampark”, with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi attached. Highlighting largely the achievements of his government over the last ten years, Modi said in the letter that transforming people's lives was the biggest achievement of his government. He then asked people's opinions. A Chandigarh resident who received Modi's letter a day after the March 17 polls were announced filed a complaint through the ECI's C-Vigil app, alleging it was misuse of the official government apparatus during general elections. Talk to ThreadVinay Pratap Singh, returning officer and deputy commissioner of Chandigarh, said since the matter related to the use of social media/a chat app, it was referred to the district media certification and monitoring committee from Chandigarh. “After examining the matter, the committee concluded that it was a prima facie case of violation of the model code of conduct,” Singh said. Thread. He added that since the matter concerns the Government of India and Meta, and is not confined to the jurisdiction of Chandigarh alone, it has been referred to the ECI for necessary action. When asked what necessary action means, he said it was up to the ECI to take necessary action. examine and decide. Meanwhile, leaders of opposition parties, including Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, had appealed to the ECI to ban these messages. Tharoor, in his March 18 statement on X, asked whether the ECI would take note of such blatant use of government machinery and government data in the service of the government. partisan political interests of the ruling party. Tharoor also shared screenshots of a UAE national who raised concerns over a data breach after receiving Modi's letter on WhatsApp from the Viksit Bharat Sampark account, with the head office address of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. A few people from the UK and other countries also admitted to receiving the message on their WhatsApp account. Receiving Modi's message on his mobile, Tewari also tweeted on Monday that this unsolicited WhatsApp message is “a blatant violation of model code of conduct and right to privacy”. “Where did the ministry get my cell number from?” Which database are they accessing without permission,” Tewari asked. As Srinivas Kodali wrote for Thread, “For the BJP, voter information comes from multiple sources; it is a complete ecosystem consisting of the government apparatus, data brokers and party activists on the ground. This information often changes hands, with party data going to government and government data going to brokers. What we are seeing now is the use of hybrid machines for political campaigns with multiple sources of information. »

