Increasing Indonesia's strategic influence in a zero-sum world

Prabowo Subianto is set to become Indonesia's next president after winning around 58 percent of the vote in the February 14 presidential election. He inherits leadership of a country currently enjoying robust economic growth. But the path forward is not as idyllic as it seems.

In the short term, Indonesia faces external vulnerabilities This situation stems from global environmental and geopolitical uncertainties and the looming specter of high inflation, driven by soaring food and energy prices. At the same time, the country is grappling with persistent and deep-rooted economic weaknesses. sluggish growth in consumption, limited job creationpremature deindustrialization, unemployment and the threat of extreme poverty resulting from the worsening of income inequalities.

Despite these challenges, the agreement reached between Prabowo and incumbent President Joko Jokowi Widodo, which saw his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka named as Prabowo's running mate, will likely see Jokowis' continued implementation. Golden Indonesia Vision 2045which plans to transform Indonesia into a rich country with an advanced economy.

Reaching developed country status by 2045 is worth it suction, but the journey is fraught with pitfalls. Indonesia cannot simply assume that wealth guarantees global influence. Measured in terms of purchasing power parity, China's economy is now 22% larger than that of the United States. This has made it Asia's economic center of gravity, but China remains struggles to project diplomatic influence and soft power throughout the region.

Indonesia will need to do more than tout its newfound riches to exert international influence; a golden Indonesia will also require diplomatic finesse and strategic alliances.

The elephants in the room

One of Indonesia's most significant challenges is the current strategic competition between great powers, which limits the world's ability to resolve major global challenges. This rivalry has led to trade and investment diversion, economic coercion and unilateral sanctions.

As a result, considerations of national security have taken precedence over considerations of economic prosperity for many countries in recent years. Increasingly tense geopolitics have pushed the world toward a zero-sum perspective, in which many countries now face conflicts between national security and economic interests.

For small countries, this can create decision-making dilemmas, restrict policy options and force vicious trade-offs between prosperity and security.

Facing the United States and China rivalryIndonesia must assert its position in an evolving world order on the global stage with agility and nuance.

In a world where no hegemonic power dominates, prioritizing concerted unilateral efforts will be crucial. This means isolating and carefully managing the truly zero-sum aspects of the U.S.-China relationship in order to maintain an open global economic system and avoid a drift toward extreme solutions.

Indonesia must join the call for action to the international community to safeguard and defend our common strategic interests, ensuring the preservation of an open global economic system rather than succumbing to the zero-sum dynamic between these two superpowers.

Rethinking Indonesia's foreign policy ambition

Indonesia's current vision of the world order is based on preserving autonomy, particularly so that small and medium-sized countries have the freedom to determine their own path without external interference. This reflects a broader trend in which emerging countries, particularly those in the South, seek to assert their influence and chart their economic course. Indonesia, alongside other countries like India, has supported a new narrative that defends the economic rights of developing countries and calls for a more inclusive global economic order.

However, under Jokowi, Indonesia has pursued these goals very passively. Without taking concrete and constructive steps on the international stage, Indonesia will only lag behind other Asian counterparts like China and India and miss out on the potential to achieve great power status in the context of the rise of Asia and the crisis. change of world power from West to East.

Instead of standing idly by and trumpeting the country's economic potential, the new administration should work to leverage Indonesia's new economic clout to shape global power dynamics amid growing tensions between states -United States and China which call into question regional stability.

For example, Indonesia should work through ASEAN to establish a more strategic vision for the region and address the divergent priorities of member states. As the largest ASEAN country, Indonesia can play a greater leadership role and build consensus on how to address the region's critical challenges, including bridging differences with Burma and territorial mediation disputesin the South China Sea between China and ASEAN members.

The next president must craft a strategic, nuanced foreign policy that can elevate Indonesia's place in the world and take concrete steps to maintain regional stability and prosperity – and that will mean more than just relying on economic growth to do all the work.