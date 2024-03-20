Biden campaign recruits Nikki Haley donors to help defeat Donald Trump





U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, March 9, 2024.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Days after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican presidential primary on March 6, Harry Sloan, a former media executive and Haley supporter, received a call from movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, who asked Sloan to help President Joe Biden take on Donald. Trump in the general election.

Sloan agreed to help raise money for Biden's reelection efforts and try to convince Republican-aligned business leaders to support the president, he told CNBC in a recent interview.

“People I know, who are generally business Republicans, are going to hear from me” about helping Biden, Sloan said. The former MGM chairman said he has already reached out to some people in his Rolodex and plans to host a fundraiser for Biden later this year.

Sloan is among at least a half-dozen former Haley bundlers who have decided to help Biden and not Trump since Haley ended his campaign, according to a source familiar with the matter, who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Co-chairman of the Biden campaign, Katzenberg has been trying to recruit wealthy Haley supporters to the Biden camp since at least February.

But now, with Haley officially out of the race, that effort has become too much.

Sloan and other Haley supporters also heard from Biden campaign finance chairman Rufus Gifford, who said he belonged to a WhatsApp group called “Haley Supporters for Biden.”

For Biden's team, successfully attracting Haley's former Republican donors would amount to a fundraising coup, strengthening the president's political operation while keeping those potential donors out of the field for Trump.

Efforts to win over Haley's donors were also boosted when Trump threatened to blacklist Haley's donors.

“Anyone who makes a “contribution” to [Haley] from this moment on, will be permanently excluded from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them and we won’t accept them,” he wrote on Truth Social on January 24.

Haley notably did not support Trump when she dropped out of the race.

Sloan himself is a major addition to Biden's fundraising arsenal. While Haley was still in the primary, Sloan helped raise at least $550,000 for her White House bid, most of it through two fundraising receptions, including one at her Los Angeles home.

But Sloan is not a party-line donor. He has donated in the past to candidates on both sides of the aisle, including $100,000 last year to a pro-Biden political action committee, Future Forward, and a separate donation to Biden's campaign .

Sloan also gave $100,000 to a PAC that supported Haley, according to Federal Election Commission records. Another Republican who received a donation from Sloan is Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick.

The never Trump wing

Barbara Comstock, a former Republican congresswoman from Virginia and co-chair of Haley's campaign, is also working against Trump's candidacy.

“I support Republican voters' efforts against Trump. I also support Republicans for Ukraine,” Comstock told CNBC in an email. “I’m still figuring out what other things would be most helpful.”

Comstock said that while she chooses to include fundraising in her efforts, Republican Voters Against Trump operates through a super PAC called Republican Accountability.

The super PAC recently announced plans to launch a $50 million general election effort to defeat Trump.

The project will feature videos of former Trump voters explaining why they will no longer support him in 2024. The clips and quotes will appear on television, radio, billboards and digital ads targeting voters in Battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada. , Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The super PAC is largely funded by anti-Trump donors. LinkedIn co-founder and Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman contributed $4 million last year to the group, according to campaign finance records. Hoffman also donated $250,000 to a pro-Haley PAC.

Hoffman has donated at least $2 million more to the Republican Accountability PAC so far this year, his political adviser Dmitri Mehlhorn told CNBC.

Republican Accountability also received $2 million in 2023 from Defending Democracy Together, a political nonprofit led by Bill Kristol, an outspoken Trump critic and former Reagan administration aide.

