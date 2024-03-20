Why Wall Street is leaving China, the gradual regression of New York and other comments





Surveillance of China: why Wall Street is leaving You should not invest in China, a top boss at Goldman Sachs declared this month, another sign: says Gordon Chang to The Hill, that Wall Street believes China has become uninvestable as its economy rapidly collapses, and that Xi Jinping, the powerful leader, is determined to take China in the wrong direction. His tenure has cast doubt on the strength of China's stock markets and, more broadly, the long-term viability of the country's private sector. Further damning evidence: Xi's widespread attacks on foreign companies became evident with the forced closure of the Beijing office of the US-based Mintz Group last March. And the regime amended its counterintelligence law, criminalizing the daily collection of commercial information, making investments in China even riskier. Additionally, draconian COVID-19 lockdowns have devastated China's economy, while Beijing has yet to unveil a substantial plan to boost consumption, seen as the only sustainable path forward. Municipal office: New York's gradual regression New York City is regressing because it's a crucible of progressivism, explains Nicole Gélinas to City Journals: A walk through the city reveals not a bright, well-funded urban oasis but a 21st-century version of Frank Capras' Pottersville dystopia. From 2019 to 2021, murders in the city climbed 53%, the largest short-term increase in history. Since 2020, the city's population losses are second only to those of San Francisco. For what? Twenty-first century progressives have forgotten that law and order are essential to any progress. So until New Yorkers can vote on what they really think about progressive lawmakers, we'll be left with this: America's highest-spending state and local government, with daily life that gives often the impression that no government is in control. War in Gaza: teaching Israel to distrust the United States The joke around Jerusalem is that while Biden worked to help Israel after October 7, he is now working on the two-state solution: Michigan and Nevada. quips the Wall Street Journals William McGurn. Israelis see that Biden rarely talks about defeating Hamas, but instead attacks Israel under the guise of denigrating its prime minister. There are delays in U.S. arms transfers, leaked threats of arms reductions, and quiet efforts to prevent other countries from arming Israel. Israelis realize that the United States cannot be counted on. The Democrats cannot ignore their anti-Israel wing, and how much longer will the Republicans, who have abandoned Ukraine, continue to support Israel? More than Article Editorial Board

Update on the war in Israel Get the most important developments in the region, globally and locally. Thanks for recording! Albany beats: Another Hochul donor scores Records show New York awarded $29 million in funding for struggling providers to a politically active medical group in the Bronx, reports Empire Centers Bill Hammond. Somos Community Care, a physician network, obtained the 2022 grant through the Vital Access Provider Assurance Program, or VAPAP, created to help financially unstable hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities but expanded by Governor Hochul to cover independent practice associations and accountable care. organizations such as Somos. It appears the change was made with Somos in mind, as the adopted budget summary for 2022-23 indicates $29 million is allocated to Somos VAPAP. Meanwhile, individuals and organizations linked to Somos contributed more than $400,000 to the campaign accounts of Hochul and his running mate. Libertarian: Seattleites help delivery drivers Since Seattle's minimum income threshold for app-based food delivery drivers took effect in January, the main result has been customers mass deletion of their delivery apps, food orders plummeting and falling driver salaries. notes C. Jarrett Dieterle at Reason. Delivery companies were forced to add a $5 fee… to cover the sudden increase in labor costs. Right on cue, news stories started popping up about $26 coffees, $32 sandwiches, and $35 Wingstop orders. In theory, drivers now earn more than $26 an hour, but they are logging virtually no hours due to the drastic drop in demand. While the desire to protect delivery drivers may have good intentions, the solutions proposed by progressive politicians too often harm more than they help. Compiled by the Post Editorial Board

