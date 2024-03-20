Turkish judge on Europe's highest human rights court sets out to defend Turkish government's false arguments

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The Turkish judge sitting at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) continues to defend the positions of the Turkish government. Departing from the opinions of other judges in cases concerning Turkey, Judge Saadet Yksel has consistently supported the decisions of Turkish courts, recently being the only one among seven judges to support the Turkish government's position in a case involving rights violations of a journalist.

The ECHR ruled on Tuesday that the right to liberty and security as well as the right to freedom of expression of Ayenur Parldak, court stenographer of the former daily Zaman, closed by the government in 2016, and arrested after a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, were violated by Turkey. The Turkish government was ordered to compensate Parldak to the tune of 22,000 euros.

The European Court of Human Rights also ruled that Parldak had been unlawfully detained since there were no reasonable legal grounds to suspect her of belonging to a terrorist organization. Laws were interpreted and applied unreasonably during his detention, which constitutes a violation of his rights. In its judgment, the Strasbourg court found that Parldak's detention violated the rights to liberty and security of person enshrined in Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as well as to the freedom of expression set out in Article 10, stating that his arrest was unjustified. The court emphasized that there was no reasonable suspicion for the journalist's arrest under Article 5 and that the initial period of detention was unreasonably long.

Turkish judge Yksel diverged from the other members by issuing a dissenting vote against all articles of the ECHR found to be violated. Additionally, Yksel, who attached a brief dissenting opinion to the court's ruling, reiterated that she maintains her position on previous cases.

This is not the first time that Yksel has stood out from the majority in human rights cases involving Turkey and sided with the Turkish government. For example, in a groundbreaking decision with potentially far-reaching implications, the Grand Chamber of the ECtHR ruled in September 2023 that the conviction of Yksel Yalnkaya, a teacher in Turkey, on terrorism charges, including the use of a mobile phone application and having an account in a specific bank, was illegal. The verdict could have significant consequences for many people facing similar charges in Turkey. However, Yksel's position in the Yalnkaya case is remarkable. Yksel, a single judge among 17, argued that Article 6, guaranteeing a fair trial, had not been violated and voted in favor of Turkey.

During the proceedings, Yksel aligned herself with the government's position regarding the encrypted messaging app ByLock. Yalnkayas' lawyers argued the illegality of the ByLock data acquisition. Yksel's questioning of the experts' conclusions raised concerns about his impartiality in a case marked by allegations of an unfair trial and questionable evidence. Yksel defended the Turkish government's position, saying that simply downloading a messaging app constitutes membership in a terrorist organization rather than siding with the majority opinion, which considers the use of such an app as insufficient evidence to support charges of terrorism.

Nordic Monitor previously examined cases in which Yksel disagreed with the majority opinion in which the applicants were critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, taking a clear stance in line with local Turkish courts. These applicants included Selahattin Demirta, former co-chair of a pro-Kurdish opposition party, businessman Osman Kavala and journalists Kadri Grsel and Ahmet k.

Expressing dissenting or partially concurring opinions on almost all decisions, Yksel refers to the politicized Turkish courts, even in cases where she agrees with the majority's decision or in those in which she makes the same decision as the majority but argues that there is a lack of communication between the Turkish justice system and the ECHR. In petitions filed after the 2016 coup attempt, which led to a surge in major human rights violations in Turkey, she took a stand in favor of the Erdogan government.

After Yksel's appointment to the European Court, human rights observers expressed concerns about his impartiality, given his close ties to the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power in Turkey. Not only was her brother Cneyt an AKP MP, but Yksel herself was affiliated with Islamist foundations supported by the Erdogan government. She was also an assistant and student of the late Burhan Kuzu, President Erdogan's senior aide and chief propagandist. Nordic Monitor previously published a report on Yksel's close ties to the government.

Yksel and former President of the ECtHR, Rbert Ragnar Span, were at the center of heavy criticism in September 2020. Span was the first President of the ECtHR to make an official visit to Turkey, whose government is party to more than 16% of cases brought before the Court. Strasbourg Court. Span and Yksel met with President Erdogan behind closed doors in his presidential palace.

The court decision concerning Parldak, available only in French:

CASE OF PARILDAK v. Türkiye