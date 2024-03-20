Donald Trump suggests he could deport Prince Harry for alleged drug use if he is re-elected





Top line

Former President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with Britain's GB News that Prince Harry should not be given special privileges if authorities discover he lied about his drug use on his visa application.

Prince Harry is currently at the center of a lawsuit in which the Heritage Foundation alleges… [+] The Biden administration failed to properly review his visa application due to his admitted drug use.

Getty Images Key Facts

It will be necessary to see if they know anything about the drugs, and if he lied, they will have to take appropriate action, Trump told GB News Nigel Farage in an interview filmed at Mar-A-Lago and broadcast on Tuesday.

When Farage pushed Trump and asked if appropriate action meant not staying in the country, Trump replied: Oh, I don't know, you'll have to tell me.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as full-time working royals in 2020 and moved to Markle's home state of California later that year.

GB News said in a preview of the interview that Trump also discussed King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, Meghan and Harry's treatment of Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton's recent Photoshop controversy.

To monitor

What else did Trump say about Prince Harry in the interview. It is scheduled to air on GB News on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the UK, which is 3 p.m. EST.

Key context

Prince Harry's potential drug use is currently at the center of a lawsuit filed by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation against the Department of Homeland Security. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry wrote that he had used marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic drugs, leading the Heritage Foundation to claim that the Biden administration did not consider his request when she had granted him a visa. The lawsuit claims the extensive and ongoing coverage of Harry's drug use calls into question whether the government properly reviewed his visa application and followed protocol when approving the application, the BBC reported. Biden administration lawyers argued last month that the memoir was not proof that Harry was taking drugs and that he could have embellished the stories to sell books. In February, while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump had similar feelings about the prince, saying Harry had “betrayed the Queen” and added: “I would not protect him “I don't. He would be alone if it were up to me.”

Tangent

Last month, Prince Harry said on Good Morning America that he was considering becoming a US citizen. He said living in America was amazing. I love every day and said that even though he doesn't feel American, he plans to become a citizen. The former royal said obtaining US citizenship is not a priority at the moment.

