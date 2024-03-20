Trump offers Supreme Court a method to further delay his trial without granting him full immunity





Former President Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that future presidents could be de facto vulnerable to blackmail and extortion while in office if the justices do not accept his broad view of immunity from charges of election subversion of special advisor Jack Smith.

However, the presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 White House also offered an alternative path to the justices if they were unwilling to accept his maximalist theory of presidential immunity, which would still help him achieve his goal policy of delaying a trial until after the November election.

Trump's new Supreme Court brief also repeatedly references statements made by Justice Brett Kavanaugh before Trump nominated him to the Supreme Court, in what appears to be an appeal to the judge's past experience.

Trump is presenting his detailed arguments for presidential immunity to the Supreme Court now that the justices have agreed to take up the issue, with oral arguments scheduled for April 25.

Trump told the justices that if they were not willing to grant him full immunity from Smith's election subversion lawsuit, they would have to send the case back to lower courts for further proceedings, a decision that would delay a months-long trial to determine whether a partial theory of immunity would apply in his case.

The alternative path could offer the courts' conservative majority a way out that would hamstring the special prosecutor without taking a comprehensive view of former presidents' immunity.

No court has yet addressed the application of immunity to the alleged facts of this case, Trump's lawyers wrote, adding that the application of any doctrine of immunity set forth by the Supreme Court could require discovery of the facts and specific circumstances of the accused conduct.

Not only will the high court look at a largely unexplored area of ​​law, with far-reaching consequences for future presidents, but it will also be forced to keep an eye on the clock. By agreeing to hear the case, the judges complicated efforts to begin a trial before the end of the year.

In the latest brief, the former president and presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee tripled down on far-reaching allegations of presidential immunity that lower courts have roundly rejected.

His arguments before the high court after losing in two lower courts sought to frame the issue as one that would define not only his legal exposure, but that of all future presidents.

The implications of the court's ruling on presidential immunity are not limited to President Trump, the former president's lawyers told the court in a new brief. If immunity is not recognized, every future president will be forced to face the possibility of criminal prosecution after leaving office every time they make a politically controversial decision.

This would mean the end of the presidency as we know it and would cause irreparable harm to our Republic, they write.

He also made arguments that the Supreme Court had previously indicated it was not focusing on in this case. Trump claimed he could only face criminal prosecution if he was first impeached and convicted by Congress for the same conduct. The Supreme Court did not ask the parties to address this issue in their briefs.

Trump's brief repeatedly cited statements by Kavanaugh, who joined the court in 2018.

When Kavanaugh wrote the legal commentary that Trump now cites, Kavanaugh was raising the prospect of criminal investigations and prosecutions of sitting presidents. Yet Trump's lawyers say this logic also applies to former occupants of the White House.

One quote is a 2009 law review article, adapted from a speech Kavanaugh gave when he was a Washington Circuit judge, in which he said a president preoccupied with an ongoing criminal investigation would almost inevitably do worse work as president. Kavanaugh said in his remarks that he drew on his experience both as a judge and as a member of the executive branch, where he worked in the White House Office of Counsel.

In those remarks, Kavanaugh was referring to the threat of criminal investigations against current presidents, but Trump's lawyers said Tuesday that the conclusion stands if that criminal investigation waits in the wings until he leaves office.

The new brief also references a Georgetown Law article Kavanaugh wrote in 1998, after working on an independent counsel's investigation of then-President Bill Clinton. Kavanaugh wrote then that whether or not to pursue charges against a president is, in short, unavoidably and unavoidably a political act.

Trump argued before the justices Tuesday that: “This observation applies equally to former presidents and it applies especially to a former president who is the leading candidate to replace the outgoing president who is pursuing him.”

