China and India vie for influence in the Indian Ocean
China has stepped up efforts to deepen its security ties with Indian Ocean countries in recent weeks, signing a new security agreement with the Maldives and sending a military delegation to three countries in the region at the start of the month.
On March 4, the Ministry of Defense of Maldives announced that the country had signed a military assistance agreement with China aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. The ministry did not specify the details of the agreement.
China's Ministry of National Defense also sent a military delegation on a 10-day visit to the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal earlier this month.
According to the ministry, the delegation met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and defense officials from the three countries to discuss regional security issues of common interest, develop bilateral military relations and promote bilateral defense cooperation.
These developments come as India begins withdrawing around 80 security personnel stationed in the Maldives at the request of Muizzus. Indian security personnel have been deployed to the archipelago to operate helicopters and other aircraft for surveillance or rescue missions.
It also follows a Chinese research vessel's visit to the Maldives last month. Chinese research vessels have stepped up their activities in the Indian Ocean in recent months, sparking security concerns in India, which fears Beijing could deploy military vessels to the region based on the lessons learned. derived from these activities.
Some analysts say recent developments in the Indian Ocean are part of China's long-term efforts to increase its regional security presence. China has been doing this for about 15 years, and it takes an opportunistic approach [increase its security presence] in the Indian Ocean, David Brewster, a senior researcher at the Australian National University, told VOA by telephone.
Instead of focusing on developing security ties with a specific country, Brewster said China often waits for opportunities to strengthen its position in certain countries in the Indian Ocean region.
In the case of the Maldives, China is taking advantage of the fact that the new [Maldives] Muizzu's government came to power last November after taking advantage of India Out sentiments among many people in the country, he said.
Responding to questions regarding the withdrawal of Indian security personnel from the Maldives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on March 12 that China supports the Maldives in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and cooperation. friendly with all parties on the basis of independence.
Although the Maldives has increased its trade with China under the new government, Brewster said he was unsure how substantial that relationship might be. The first steps of military cooperation [between China and the Maldives] is quite modest and it is not clear how bilateral security relations will develop, he told VOA.
Nonetheless, some experts say India will be concerned about China's growing security presence in the Indian Ocean and will try to counter Beijing's attempts by expanding its presence or strengthening trade with neighboring countries.
If a country of China's size, resources and capabilities is present in the Indian Ocean and South Asia, India's options are limited, said Harsh Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation in India.
India has adopted certain measures to strengthen its presence and safeguard its interests in this strategically important region, where 80% of the world's maritime shipments pass through these waters.
Earlier this month, India unveiled plans to build a new naval base on Minicoy, the southernmost island of India's Laccadive archipelago and close to the Maldives. Pant said New Delhi was also building new facilities in other countries in the region such as Mauritius.
India has its own approach to managing security transformation in the region, he told VOA by phone, adding that efforts include carrying out projects in neighboring countries, building capacity of India in maritime domain awareness and leveraging its partnership with like-minded democracies such as India. United States and Japan.
Australia's Brewster said recent developments are part of the ongoing struggle for influence between Beijing and New Delhi.
In any given island country [in the region,] It's a bit of a pendulum swinging between Indian and Chinese influence, he told VOA, adding that domestic political changes in countries in the region can often create conditions favorable to China or the 'India.
Some analysts say the region will become another zone of fierce geopolitical competition between major powers.
China may attempt to establish more naval bases, tactical air support or logistical boosts in the Indian Ocean region over the next decade, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese studies at Indian University. Jawaharlal Nehru, to VOA by telephone.
Kondapalli believes that India and its allies could increase the number of warships in the Indian Ocean and concoct some naval agreements with regional countries. We would likely see low-level skirmishes and contestations in the Indian Ocean region in the future, he said.
