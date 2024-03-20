PKB considers Jokowi's greetings to Cak Imin not a temptation





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sends greetings to the General Chairman of the PKB, Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imine). As we know, the PKB is a party that has a political position opposite to that of Jokowi. 2024 presidential election. PKB did not interpret Jokowi's greetings as a temptation to enter the government camp. Jokowi entrusted this greeting to the elder brother of Cak Imin who is Jokowi's assistant in the cabinet, none other than the Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Areas and Indonesian Transmigration, Abdul Halim Iskandar. Abdul Halim faced Jokowi at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (18/3). Abdul Halim was not alone, he was accompanied by Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, and Ida is also Chairman of the DPP PKB. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Apart from discussions on other topics, there were Jokowi's greetings to Abdul Halim Iskandar. The greetings were given to Cak Imin, General Chairman of the PKB who is also a vice presidential candidate accompanying presidential candidate Anies Baswedan. If you look at the stronghold of the 2024 presidential election, Anies-Cak Imin is facing Jokowi. Besides Anies-Cak Imin who carries the jargon “change”, Jokowi is also known to be closer to presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakbuming Raka. Abdul Halim, who is also chairman of the East Java DPW PKB, said Jokowi praised PKB's performance, especially in obtaining votes in the 2024 elections. “He believes that PKB's work is good because the votes of PKB have become more evenly distributed,” he said. continued. He confirmed that there was no special message from the president to Cak Imin. Jokowi reportedly only sent greetings. “No message, just greetings,” Abdul Halim continued. A day later, Tuesday (19/3), Abdul Halim revealed that Cak Imin returned his greetings to Jokowi through himself. Cak Imin, he said, also thanked Jokowi for giving his blessing to run in the 2024 presidential election. “And thank you for having the opportunity to run for vice-president. Because by running for vice-president, the drag effect translates into a rise of the PKB, not only as a party locally but also as a national party,” Halim said at the press conference. Vice President's Palace. Next page, PKB does not consider it a temptation: Watch DetikPagi live: See also “Anies says PKB issue will join Grand Coalition”:

