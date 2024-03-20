Donald Trump wins Florida presidential preference primary election





TAMPA, Fla. – It is almost certain that the 2024 presidential election will be a repeat of the 2020 presidential election pitting President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump.

Both candidates unofficially clinched their respective party's nomination last week after securing enough delegates.

Trump needed 1,215 votes to win the Republican Party nomination. Biden needed 1,968 delegates to win the Democratic Party nomination.

Five states, including Florida, held presidential primaries on Tuesday as Presidents Joe Biden and Trump continue to gain support nationwide after becoming their parties' presumptive nominees.

Trump won the primary election in Florida on Tuesday night and is expected to easily win GOP primaries in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio on Tuesday. Biden is expected to do the same in all of these states except Florida, where Democrats canceled their primary and chose to award all of their 224 delegates to Biden. It's not an unusual move for a party whose incumbent in the White House is seeking re-election.

Although Trump was the only active Republican candidate, six other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race in January, were still on the ballot because the deadline to remove names passed before they do not withdraw from the race.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a Super Tuesday election night party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, following the presidential preference primary, designated delegates from Florida's political parties will meet at their respective party's national conventions to formally nominate the preferred party candidate based on party rules. The party then submits to the state the names of the presidential candidate who will represent the party in the November general election.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee July 15-18. The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from August 19-22.

The last time the same presidential candidates faced each other was in 1956, when Republican President Dwight Eisenhower ran against Democrat Adlai Stevenson, whom he had defeated four years earlier.

