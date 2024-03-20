“The country has noticed the conservatives’ lack of leveling” – Byline Times

Newsletter offer Subscribe to our newsletter to exclusive editorial emails from Signing times Team.

The government could have used Boris Johnson's 'levelling up project' not only to transform the UK's poorest regions, towns and cities, but also to redraw the political map of the UK. His spectacular failure in both areas is one of the main reasons why he now faces political oblivion and why the Conservative Party will struggle to regain public support.

In 2019, taking it to the next level was a masterstroke. Even then, public opinion was well aware that a decade of underinvestment had undermined public services and made inequalities between and within regions even more stark.

Johnson's pledge to improve the UK, combined with specific promises to increase the number of nurses, doctors, police stations and hospitals, marked a radical departure from the policy of austerity pursued by his predecessors.

If Johnson had been true to his word, an upgrade could have transformed Britain's regions, investment could have flowed into regional transport and other infrastructure, and the NHS and other public services could have had quotas. staffing levels instead of record shortages.

Instead, as we approach another general election, the failure of the race to the top has been made clear in a report released by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee last week.

Children die younger and grow smaller, while the final years of the elderly are more painful and more hopeless than they once were. We have normalized life in our collapsing society, writes Danny Dorling Danny Dorling

Last September, the study found that local authorities had spent just 1.24 billion of the 10.47 billion promised by the government to tackle regional inequality across the UK.

Crucially, the committee found that the government has nothing in place to measure the long-term impact of this policy. In other words, as has been pointed out, there is no convincing evidence that the upgrade achieved something.

As recently as 2022, the government was talking about the transformative impact of the upgrade.

The Department of Upgrading, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said in 2022, the economic reward was potentially huge: if underperforming places were brought back to the UK average, unlocking their potential, this could increase overall UK GDP by tens of billions of pounds each year .

The gap between this rhetoric and reality could not be more austere.

Since 2010-11, local authorities have experienced a27% reduction in real termsof basic purchasing power due to reduced central government funding.Eight of England's 317 local authoritieshave actually declared bankruptcy since 2018.

In the most egregious example, Birmingham City Council, Europe's largest local authority, will significantly reduce or eliminate some municipal services in a bid tosavings of around 300 million. It's the deepest program of local cuts never implemented by a British council.

The cuts will affect some of Birmingham's most vulnerable groups. Expenses about children will be cut by millions, including in an early help service which helps families in crisis and in the transport of children over 16 with special educational needs.

Youth services will be almost halved. Arts spendingwill now be zero. Eleven community centers are being sold off. Road maintenance, street lighting, recycling, trash collection and street cleaning suffer. However, residents are facing an increase in council tax of21% by 2026 A cruel fate for residents facing years of cuts to what for many were essential services.

But it’s not just Birmingham. In 2019, the entire country was promised increased investment, public services and a restoration of the kind of public realm that conservatives had dismantled over the previous decade.

What the public received was more of the same austerity and higher taxes from government and, in many cases, cash-strapped local councils.

This is one of the main factors hurting the Conservatives' poll numbers. They have vastly over-promised and under-delivered, in a way that is obvious to anyone who uses public transport, the NHS, education or other public services, or even to anyone walking down the local high street.

In 2019, Boris Johnson explicitly thanked Labor voters who had lent him their vote. He said we had won votes and the trust of people who had never voted Conservative before and that “these people want change”.

“We cannot, must not, let them down,” he added. “We need to recognize the reality that we now speak for everyone from Woking to Workington, Clwyd South, Sedgefield. [and] Wolverhampton.

He and his successors betrayed that trust, a betrayal that will take at least a generation to overcome.

Voters in Sedgfield, Clywd South and Wolverhampton will not be so quick to trust a Conservative next time, whatever their policies and whoever their leader is.

But the failure of the race to the top and the decade of austerity that preceded it are doing deeper damage to our politics and politics. public domain.

Resolution Foundation research shows that living with crumbling public services undermines citizens' confidence in the state's ability to bring about positive change, regardless of who is in power.

This is no small problem, says Torsten Bell, chief executive of Resolution Foundations. Change requires citizens to imagine a better future so that they can accept the disruption that achieving it will involve.

This warning is in accordance with broader search by examining 166 elections after 1980. It find that austerity measures tend to reduce voter turnout, but also increase votes for non-mainstream parties, which explains, at least in part, the popularity of UKIP in recent decades and the rise more recent reform.

Labour's task, if as expected they win a large majority at the next election, will not only be to rebuild public services, but also to rebuild confidence that politics can make a real difference to lives and communities.