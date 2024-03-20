Trump suggests Prince Harry could be deported for drug use





Former President Donald Trump suggested in an interview Tuesday that Prince Harry could be deported in light of concerns about his visa eligibility given his past drug use.

Following Prince Harry's confession in his memoir “Spare,” the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security for access to his immigration records. Those applying for a US visa are required to disclose whether they have a history of drug use, which may affect their application. A judge ruled this month that the relevant documents must be handed over to the court for review.

In an interview with Britain's GB News, Trump was asked whether Harry would be given “special privileges” if he was found to have lied about his candidacy. He said, “No. We'll have to see if they know anything about drugs, and if he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action.”

Pressed on what “appropriate action” would entail and whether it would include deportation, Trump responded: “Oh, I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just tell me. You would have thought they would have known about it a long time ago.” a long time ago.”

The interview was conducted by Nigel Farage, former leader of the far-right UK Independence Party and a personal friend of Trump who has attended several of his rallies.

Harry, who recently expressed interest in American citizenship, has been the target of several attacks from Trump. In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in 2022, he said the prince had been “whipped like no one he had ever seen”.

Trump also criticized Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. In a 2016 interview with Larry Wilmore, Meghan described Trump as “divisive” and “misogynistic.” Before his visit to the UK in 2018, he was quoted in British tabloid The Sun referring to the incident, calling Markle “nasty”. He later posted that the quote was “made up,” even though audio recordings released by the publication showed otherwise.

The couple moved to the United States in 2020, during the Trump administration.

Referring to Queen Elizabeth II, Trump said the Sussexes' departure from the royal family “broke her heart.” Trump met the Queen twice during his presidency. The two visits to the United Kingdom sparked widespread protests.

Trump also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Kate Middleton, the wife of his brother Prince William, whose absence from public office has sparked widespread speculation. Trump defended Kate's use of Photoshop on a photo of her family, saying “it shouldn't be a big deal because everyone doctors” the images and that “it was a very minor treatment.”

