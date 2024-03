A band Lawmakers from Japan's ruling party and opposition are calling on the government to investigate links between automakers and forced labor in the aluminum industry in Xinjiang, a region in northwest China. Human Rights Watch released a report earlier this year exposing the failure of global automakers to minimize the risk of Uyghur forced labor in aluminum supply chains. Diet members urged the Japanese government to come up with measures and alternatives to contaminated aluminum. Since 2017, the Chinese government has committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, including arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and cultural and religious persecution, and subjected Uighurs and other Turkic Muslim communities to forced labor inside and outside Xinjiang. The link between Xinjiang, the aluminum industry and forced labor lies in the Chinese government-backed labor transfer program, which coerces Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims to work in Xinjiang and in other regions. Human Rights Watch reviewed online articles from Chinese state media, company reports, and government statements, and found credible evidence that Xinjiang aluminum producers participate in labor transfers. 'artwork. The group of legislators, called the Nonpartisan Parliamentary Association to Reconsider Human Rights Diplomacy, was co-founded in 2021 by Shiori Kanno, a former parliamentarian, and General Nakatani, a ruling party lawmaker. The group is a rare outspoken voice in the Diet pushing the Japanese government to prioritize human rights in its foreign policy. Specifically, Kanno led the group in calling for the introduction of a Human Rights Sanctions Act and a Human Rights Due Diligence Act that would require businesses to address rights violations in their supply chains. Earlier this year, Hong Kong authorities named Kanno as conspirator in the trial of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, who faces charges under the draconian national security law and a sedition law. These baseless accusations against Kanno suggest his campaign against supply chain The abuses are felt by the Chinese government. The Japanese government should heed repeated calls from bipartisan groups by promptly enacting a human rights due diligence law as well as a human rights sanctions law. The government should also impose coordinated and targeted sanctions on officials involved in serious rights violations.

