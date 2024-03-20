Here's what happens if Trump can't post his $454 million bailExBulletin





Forty Wall Street, a building owned by Trump, is located in downtown Manhattan. Former President Trump says he can't get bail to appeal the $454 million fine in his civil fraud case. But New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was prepared to seize the former president's property, including the 40 Wall Street building, if he was unable to pay. Spencer Platt/Getty Images .

Former President Donald Trump must secure $454 million bail to comply with a New York court order in less than a week, but the presumptive Republican nominee says he can't find a company for the bail.

Trump's lawyers are asking an appeals court to stay the ruling, but time is running out.

How did Trump end up owing the state of New York some $454 million?

That's the ruling issued last month by Judge Arthur Engoron, after finding that Donald, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., along with employees of the Trump Organization, engaged in a decade-long conspiracy to lying about the value of their assets.

In New York, if you make money by committing persistent fraud, you must return the ill-gotten share to the state. In that case, Judge Engoron determined that Donald Trump earned more than $350 million more than he should have had he been honest and that when you add interest you get $454 million. dollars.

Why does Trump have to find the money now?

Trump does not have to pay that money now, but he must have a company guarantee the court that it will pay the money if he loses his appeal. This is the deposit part.

But getting bail requires putting up assets, and in a court filing Monday, Trump's lawyers said they had contacted 30 companies, but getting bail was a “practical impossibility” because They would need a billion dollars in money they don't have.

They submitted an affidavit from an insurance executive who had testified at trial and whom the trial judge had already discredited.

Trump calls himself a billionaire. Why can't he find the money himself?

Trump said in a deposition in the case, taken about a year ago, that he had a lot of money. He said: “I think we have over $400 million in cash. ” And, he added, this figure “is increasing very substantially every month.”

News outlets have estimated that Trump actually has about $300 million in cash on hand — but he has already had to set aside about $100 million for bail to pay the verdict in Civil Case E. John Carroll. The rest of his money is largely invested in buildings and golf courses, and while he might sell some property, it won't happen right away. Trump said Tuesday it would be a “fire sale,” even though he repeatedly said during the trial that he could always find a buyer to pay the highest price.

The deadline is Monday. What will Trump do if the appeals court does not win his case?

He can appeal to New York's highest court and ask that court to stay the judgment. If they don't, he can ask a benefactor or he can try to wait some more until he receives money from the upcoming sale of his social media company, or he can, although it has many disadvantages, declaring bankruptcy.

But New York Attorney General Letitia James has been clear: If Trump doesn't pay, she will seize his assets.

“If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court,” she said. “And we will ask the judge to seize his property.”

Trump's non-cash assets total $3 billion, Forbes estimates, so there's a lot of value there. The law limits the AG to seizing properties that were part of the case, but there are about two dozen, from Doral Golf Club to 40 Wall Street to Trump Tower. She is not limited to New York properties, although there are additional steps if she chooses to leave the state.

She could, in theory, send a sheriff or marshal to enforce the judgment, which would result in another court proceeding with far more potential for delay.

