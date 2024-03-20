Ankara and Baghdad plan to sign framework agreement during Erdoan's visit to Iraq





ANKARA Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan unveiled joint work with his Iraqi counterparts to sign a comprehensive bilateral agreement that will pave the way for increased security and economic cooperation during President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's visit to Iraq in april. Speaking to private channel CNN Trk on March 18, Fidan informed that Erdoan's highly anticipated visit to Iraq is expected to take place at the end of April. This will be Erdoan's first visit to Baghdad in the past 12 years. There is an ongoing mechanism for our relationships. We want to institutionalize it further. Our president will visit Iraq in April. By then, we want to reach certain agreements, not only on security but also on the economy, agriculture and water management, Fidan said. This framework agreement will cover all the mentioned areas, Fidan said, recalling that they are working to prepare it for his signing during Erdoan's visit to Baghdad. Trkiye and Iraq have been in intense talks since December 2023 to act together against the threats posed by the presence and activities of the PKK in Iraq's northern territories. A recent meeting between foreign and defense ministers and intelligence chiefs from both parties resulted in the PKK being defined as a banned organization in Iraq. Trkiye hopes that Iraq will take the next step and designate the PKK as a terrorist organization. It is important that they announced that the PKK was a banned organization in Iraq, the foreign minister said. We are not just talking about a security-focused relationship with Iraq, but one that includes economics and energy, he said, recalling the importance that the Iraqi government attaches to development road project. When engaging in a relationship focused on economic development, it is clear that problems arising from security deficiencies must be eliminated, he said. Fidan urges PUK to Suleymaniye Although Ankara can maintain a good security dialogue with the Iraqi central government in Baghdad and the regional government in Erbil, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in the Suleymaniye region continues to cooperate closely with the PKK, suggested Fidan. The close dialogue between the PUK leadership in Suleymaniye and the PKK has now become a threat to national security for us, the minister said. What we want is for Suleymaniye to cut its ties with the PKK, Fidan stressed while pointing out that some PKK positions in Suleymaniye have already been targeted by Turkish security forces. Obviously, our pressure [on the PUK leadership] this will continue, the minister said, explaining that the PKK uses Suleymaniye to transfer weapons and other equipment to Syria, where the YPG is located. We will establish the future together with Erbil, Suleymaniye, Baghdad and Musul. There is no place for terrorist organizations like the PKK or Daesh, the minister added.

