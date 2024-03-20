Visiting West Kalimantan, Jokowi to inaugurate Singkawang Airport regional road





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) left today for West Kalimantan (Kalbar). Jokowi is expected to inaugurate Singkawang Airport and regional roads. Quoted from the Presidential Secretariat Office, Jokowi took off on Wednesday (20/3/2024) at around 07:30 WIB from the Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, using an RJ85 aircraft. Upon arrival at Singkawang Airport, Singkawang Town, West Kalimantan, Jokowi was expected to inspect the facilities and inaugurate the airport. After that, Jokowi is also expected to hand over food aid to the community in Bulog Warehouse Complex, Singkawang Town. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT From Singkawang Town, Jokowi and his entourage then continued their journey to Mempawah Regency by car to inspect the Mempawah Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR). Apart from this, Jokowi will provide assistance to traders in traditional markets in Mempawah Regency and inaugurate a number of roads in West Kalimantan. Accompanying Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Military Secretary to the President Major General TNI Rudy Saladin, and Commander of Paspampres Major General TNI Achiruddin also Jokowi on the flight to West Kalimantan. Meanwhile, the departure of the Chairman at the Halim Perdanakusuma TNI AU Base in Jakarta was seen, namely TNI Major General Mohamad Hasan from Pangdam Jaya, Chief Inspector General of Police Metro Jaya Karyoto, Marshal Pangkoopsud I TNI Mohammad Nurdin and Danlanud Halim Perdanakusuma Marsma TNI Destianto Nugroho. Utomo. Watch DetikPagi live: Also read “When the Paspampres talked about the deaths of men during Jokowi’s visit to North Sumatra”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/yield)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7251039/kunker-ke-kalbar-jokowi-akan-resmikan-bandara-singkawang-jalan-daerah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos