An urgent need for consolidation of post-election civil society in Indonesia

There is deep concern among Indonesian civil society actors and academics, who support the two pairs of candidates who lost last month's elections. There is still much work to be done if there is to be an effective national census of allegations of electoral misconduct, but it may be too little, too late.

The result of the elections of February 14, 2024 is perhaps the worst since reform has disappointed the majority of Indonesian civil society organizations (CSOs) and academics. There weren't just allegations ethical violations And violations of lawsbut also, state-level interventions have been significant. Following CSO protests and criticism After voting day, academics raised concerns about alleged political interference in favor of the presumed winners, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka (eldest son of President Joko Widodos). The protests began in Yogyakarta And Jakarta, and other cities are expected to follow. Protesters are concerned about the state of Indonesia's democracy, including what appears to be an increasingly aggravating practice of monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the pairs of losing candidates (pair of candidates) Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD are preparing to take legal action. Their first option is to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court (MK). Political parties supporting these two pairs, including Ganjar's local party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and Muhaimin's National Awakening Party (PKB) , also consider the second option, which is exercising their right of investigation (right of investigation) in the electoral process.

Many CSOs support these legal and political actions. They also demanded a digital forensic audit of IT system of the General Election Commission (KPU), which they claimed had deliberately designed to commit electoral fraud. These CSOs have exposed alleged election violations, cheating and other violations of ethics and laws, despite various intimidation actions against them.

Some questions arise: how effective is the Indonesian civil society movement today? What realistic results could they achieve and what strategies do they need to succeed?

The KPU will announce official election results today (March 20). Candidates who object to these results could theoretically begin filing their disputes with the MK from March 23, 2024. Subsequently, an investigation would be conducted from April 2 to 5, while the Court's final deliberations will take place from April 8 to 15, with the verdict expected on April 16. Civil society and academic movements are now planning to intensify their actions around these dates and will probably not stop before the swearing-in of the new president expected on October 20, 2024.

But how effective is the CSO movement?

First, Indonesian civil society and CSOs are not monolithic. Numerous studies on civil society in Indonesia, they show how wide the range of concerns and orientations of CSOs is; what this author calls civil society includes informal groups and formal organizations whose political or societal orientation is, generally speaking, the promotion of democracy and justice. Although they are not officially associated with any pair of candidates, these CSOs and academic movements are generally seen as opponents of Prabowo-Gibran and critical of Widodo (Jokowi). However, not all university rectors support their academics who made political statements or criticized the current government or the KPU after the election.

Second, the effectiveness of CSO movements is closely linked to that of political parties and pair of candidates. No matter how intense the speeches and actions of CSOs and academics, the bulk rests on opposing parties and politicians asserting their legal rights or challenging the KPU's decision and the final announcement of the election result.

Even if structured, systematic and massive violations (which are specific to election observation agencies) conditions for disqualification of candidates) in the elections could be proven, this would probably not be enough to prevent the MP from legitimizing Prabowo-Gibrans' victory. Therefore, the range of realistic outcomes would vary. For election monitoring CSOs, their goal is simple: continue to denounce and prevent elections. normalization, tolerance and institutionalization possible violations or electoral fraud. This seems to have worked in part: CSOs' constant demands for transparency have now forced the KPU to admit that some election data was stored by a foreign entity in the cloud of the Chinese company Alibabaswhich goes against the Indonesians regulations.

For others, their main task is to continue demanding the restoration of ethics and law in society and politics, in order to preserve Indonesian democracy. A dramatic call, launched on the campus of the famous Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta, was to hold Jokowi accountable in a context people's court (people's court), which triggered a Strong reaction from the presidential palace.

CSOs and academics aim to raise public concern over the decline of democracy and delegitimize the election outcome. On a practical level, they probably need to create a platform for civil society and academia to work together, supporting the adversary. candidate pairs and relevant political parties to exercise their legal rights regarding the 2024 election results. Even if it comes too late for 2024, requiring a digital forensic audit of the KPUs' IT systems will be essential to ensure the integrity of future elections.

Instead of being fragmented or distracted by internal weaknesses and disagreements, Indonesian civil society and academics now have the opportunity to focus on the transition from Jokowi to Prabowo. Before Prabowo takes the oath of office, civil society can verify whether Jokowis' government has actually kept its promises. After that, he can play the role of watchdog against the new government.

In the longer term, their main strategy should be to consolidate their strengths, allowing CSOs, universities and other elements of the post-1998 reform movement to collectively strategize on how to function as a brake and effective counterweight to the government. Any political party not part of Prabowos' future coalition can ideally act as a viable opposition, working with civil society. Improving civic political education and strengthening public institutions are also necessary steps for greater societal transformation and nurturing future civic leadership.

