



BEIJING, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected Changshathe central capital China Hunan ProvinceMonday. During the inspection, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learned about local efforts to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-level opening-up. New quality productive forces adapted to local conditions The inspection tour of Hunan is considered Xi's first on-the-ground guidance to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces according to local conditions. In Changshahe visited BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd., a joint venture formed by Germany's BASF and China's Shanshan in 2021. The Company is one of the world's leading suppliers of lithium battery materials and its products are widely used in high-tech fields, including electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage power plants. Xi's trip to Hunan took place after the annual sessions of the National People's Congress, China supreme legislature, and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's highest political advisory body, in early March, during which he stressed the importance of accelerating the development of new quality productive forces adapted to local conditions during a deliberation with the deputies of the National People's Assembly of the delegation of Jiangsu Province. During the deliberations, he urged localities to take into account their own resources, industrial foundations and scientific research conditions and selectively promote the development of new industries, new models and new growth engines. He also urged them to use new technologies to transform and upgrade traditional industries into high-end, smart and green industries. A high-level opening This is Xi's fourth inspection tour Hunan. His four trips to the province coincided with important moments in the country's rejuvenation efforts. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of Chinaand it is essential that the country achieves the goals and tasks of its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). Expanding high-level opening-up has been identified by Chinese leaders as a priority of economic work in 2024, and it was highlighted in this year's government work report. Hunan is a major economic province in the center Chinaand its total economic output exceeded 5 trillion yuan ($0.69 trillion) for the first time last year. During his visit to BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Xi also learned about efforts to promote high-level opening-up. Hunan has been devoted to becoming a key area of ​​reform and opening up in the center China as Xi urged the province to deeply integrate into the Belt and Road Initiative and advance the innovative development of foreign trade. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-03-19/Xi-s-Hunan-inspection-highlights-new-quality-productive-forces-1s6suGMNZGE/p.html SOURCE CGTN

