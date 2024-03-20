PM Modi breaks down remembering 'Ramesh of Salem' at election rally





Prime Minister Modi addresses a rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while remembering BJP state general secretary V Ramesh, who was allegedly stabbed to death in Tamil Nadu's Salem in 2013. Addressing a public rally in Salem, the Prime Minister said V Ramesh worked day and night for the party. “Today I am in Salem, I remember the listener Ramesh… Aaj Salem it's not mine Ramesh. Ramesh worked day and night for the party. He was a dedicated leader of our party. He was a great orator and a very hardworking man. I pay tribute to him,” PM Modi said. BJP state general secretary 'auditor' V Ramesh, 54, was hacked to death by an unknown gang inside his house compound in Maravaneri area of ​​Salem city in 2013. The Prime Minister also remembered former Tamil Nadu BJP president KN Lakshmanan and said his role in the anti-Emergency movement was unforgettable. “Lakshmanan ji's role in the anti-Emergency movement and his participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. His contribution to the expansion of the BJP in the state is unforgettable. He also founded many schools in the state. State, he added. KN Lakshmanan died due to age-related issues at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem in June 2020. The Prime Minister also said that his government had worked hard to ensure the development of Tamil Nadu. “Our government is sparing no effort to ensure the development and prosperity of Tamil Nadu. From free medical treatment to providing piped water connections in homes, free ration facilities for the benefit of women of Tamil Nadu through MUDRA Yojana, we have ensured to give the best, to serve the best,” a Prime Minister Modi said. PM Modi was also confident that Tamil Nadu would trust the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. “Now Tamil Nadu has decided that on April 19, every vote will go to the BJP and NDA. Now Tamil Nadu has decided – this time it will cross 400,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Modi was also felicitated during his public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu. In the 2019 general elections, the Secular Progressive Alliance led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which included INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK and AIFB, recorded a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 2019 general elections. 39 places. In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 percent votes, the Congress won 8 seats with 12.9 percent votes and the CPI won 2 seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI(M) won 1 seat, IML won 1 seat and independents were elected in 2 seats. The PMK, a political party that mainly represents the Vanniyar minority in Tamil Nadu, was the second major alliance partner of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which contested seven alliance seats. With a vote share of 5.42 percent, he failed to secure even a single seat in the elections. The PMK's vote share increased slightly to 5.42 percent for seven seats in 2014, compared to 4.4 percent for eight seats. Anbumani Ramadoss is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha after being elected unopposed in 2019. Tamil Nadu will see voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in phase 1 on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-breaks-down-while-remembering-salems-ramesh-at-poll-rally-5268273 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos