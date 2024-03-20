Broken promises on social care repair laid bare

Newsletter offer Subscribe to our newsletter to exclusive editorial emails from Signing times Team.

Promises from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to solve the social care crisis have fallen short, with billions of pounds diverted elsewhere, according to a new parliamentary report.

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee found that chronic understaffing, long waiting lists and disparity in funding for struggling local councils all contributed to the failure to honor the commitment made by Johnson to tackle the social services crisis.

In 2021, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection allocated 5.4 billion in addition to its annual expenditure over three years to improve social protection.

But last April the government cut funding to 729 million for the years 2023 and 2024, with no provision agreed for 2025. The cuts included halving the 500 million budget for workforce training and the elimination of 300 million investments to link housing to the economy. health strategy.

Labor MP Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: Years of fragmented funding and the lack of a clear roadmap have brought the adult social care sector to its knees. Waiting lists are growing, the sector is short tens of thousands of essential workers and local authority finances are under unsustainable pressure.

The decision to devote a single chapter of the White Paper on adult welfare reform to social care staff does not do justice to the level of work that will be required and seems to us to be something of a cop-out.

“While an NHS-style workforce strategy for social care may not be feasible, the Department of Health and Social Care must set out how it will provide leadership across the sector to identify and address workforce challenges.”

The report said vacancies in the sector, which employs around 1.6 million people, exceeded 152,000 in March 2023, a vacancy rate of almost 10%.

The commission fears that the manpower plan intended to fill the deficit is “woefully insufficient in relation to the scale of the task”.

“The Department of Health and Social Care's future reliance on foreign staff raises important questions about the impact of the proposed visa restrictions and the risks of exploitation,” it says. “The demand for adult social services in rural areas is of particular concern to PAC, as it is set to increase against a backdrop of chronic understaffing in these communities.

The government recently allocated an additional 500 million to replenish municipal spending on social protection for adults and children, but MPs believe that this short-term funding intended to patch up services does not replace long-term sustainable investment.

In 2022-2023, local authorities supported more than a million people in need of care, at a cost of 23.7 billion. By fall 2023, nearly half a million people were waiting for their cases to be reviewed. In 2022, 2.7 billion additional funds have been allocated in response to emerging pressures.

In testimony to the committee, one local authority, Rochdale, demonstrated the significant pressures councils are under to provide adult social care at a local level.

Rochdale has reported large increases in demand since 2021. Examples include a 23% increase in the number of calls to its adult social care team (up from 36,643 to 45,249 per year); a 77% increase in support requests from new clients referred to other services (from 2,099 to 3,271 per year); a 107% increase in the number of major housing adaptations; and a 22% increase in the number of people accessing long-term support for more than 12 months.