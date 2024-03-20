PM Modi, BJP slam Rahul Gandhis remarks on Shakti as proof Congress is anti-Hindu, anti-women





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Salem on March 19, 2024. | Photo credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

For the second day in a row, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Shakti, making the issue an important theme in the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections . In Salem, the Prime Minister claimed at a public rally that the Congress and its allies, including Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), were seeking to destroy Shakti, but asserted that they would be destroyed at the place. Mr. Modi was referring to Mr. Gandhis remarks, made on Sunday at the end of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, when he had raised concerns over electronic voting machines and central investigation agencies, in the context of the opposition's struggle against power. of the State, noting that there is a word shakti (could) in Hinduism… Congress abuses Hinduism The constituents of the INDIA bloc will never speak ill of any other religion, but will not waste a second in abusing the Hindu religion, Mr. Modi asserted. Election campaigning has begun, but the INDI alliance's plan was unveiled at its first rally in Mumbai. Their manifesto, bad intentions came out. At Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the INDI alliance openly declared that it would destroy Shakti, which is faith. What Shakti means in Hinduism, everyone in Tamil Nadu knows, he said, even as 11 women dressed as Shakti Ammas joined him on stage. Read also | PM Modi targets Rahul for his shakti remark; my words were twisted, says Congress leader BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on the same issue in New Delhi to amplify the message. The Congress led by Rahul Gandhi is no longer the Congress, given the doctrine and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. This is a divisive, Maoist and anti-Hindu run Congress party, he said. Speaking to voters The BJP presented Mr. Gandhis remarks on Shakti as an attack not only on the way power is defined in Hindu thought, but also noted that it is embodied in the feminine principle, as in the fact that the Goddess is Shakti. It therefore touches on two of the major points on which the BJP wants to concentrate its campaign: Hindu consciousness, from which, they emphasize, the Congress party has been completely alienated; and voters. After the campaign around the theme of Modi ka Parivar (Modis family), asserting that all Indians are members of the Prime Minister's family, which was a response to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav's assertion that Mr Modi had no family, now this is the second time. a big campaign issue that arose, carrying an emotional discourse.

