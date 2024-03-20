Politics
In Hong Kong, Chinese rule can feel like death by a thousand cuts
Once one of Asia's most vibrant cities, Hong Kong today struggles with deep pessimism.
The stock market is crashing, home values have fallen and emigration is fueling the brain drain. Some of the hottest restaurants, spas and shopping malls that local residents flock to can be found across the border in the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen.
It pains me to say that Hong Kong is over, wrote Stephen Roach, an economist and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia long known for his optimism about the city, in a recent commentary in the Financial Times.
The government needs to revive Hong Kong's economy and promote its global image, but has instead focused largely on national security. On Tuesday, he passed with unusual speed a set of new security laws aimed at curbing foreign influence and dissent, with penalties including life in prison for treason and other political crimes. The legislation could deter even more foreign companies, whose presence is already dwindling, from investing in Hong Kong.
The unease weighing on Hong Kong is partly a consequence of its status as a bridge between China and the West, with the city's growth hampered by a sluggish economy on the mainland and by tensions between China and the States. -United.
But at the heart of Hong Kong's unrest is an identity crisis, as city officials, backed by Beijing, distance the once-free city from the West and embrace China's top-down political culture and nationalist fervor of President Xi Jinping.
People are very unhappy for all sorts of reasons, said Emily Lau, a veteran pro-democracy politician and former lawmaker who now hosts a YouTube interview show. Of course, the authorities won't admit it publicly, but I think they know it.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, was promised a degree of autonomy from Beijing after returning to Chinese rule in 1997, with freedoms unprecedented on the mainland. But after massive anti-government protests gripped the city for months in 2019, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 that authorities used to ferociously crush pro-democracy opposition.
According to the Chinese Communist Party, the protests have been fueled by Western forces seeking to undermine Chinese sovereignty. John Lee, the city's Beijing-backed leader and former police officer, portrays Hong Kong as a city still under siege by subversive foreign forces.
Mr Lee said the new security laws will eliminate these threats and provide the strongest foundation for Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.
Mr. Lee and Chinese officials have argued that such laws are long overdue. The Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution, calls for Hong Kong to retain its own political and economic system for 50 years, but also requires under Article 23 that it adopt its own internal security laws . The government first attempted to enact Section 23 laws in 2003, but backtracked after hundreds of thousands of residents took to the streets to protest, fearing the legislation would limit civil liberties.
With the security laws in place, officials now say, the government can focus on other needs, like reviving the economy.
But it is unclear whether Hong Kong can maintain the dynamism and vitality that has led to its prosperity at a time when Beijing's control is so evident. The new rules also raise questions about how borders have changed.
Xi Jinping knows that Article 23 will damage Hong Kong's reputation as a financial center, said Willy Lam, a Chinese policy analyst at the Jamestown Foundation in Washington. He knows that Beijing needs Hong Kong for its foreign investments, foreign exchange operations and IPOs. But he is a totally ideological leader. It is far more important for him to demonstrate his power, flex his muscles and emasculate any opposition in Hong Kong.
To visit Hong Kong today and scratch beneath the surface is to see a city very different from the vibrant, sometimes raucous, political culture that existed before the current crackdown.
Today, government critics and opposition MPs are languishing in prison. Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy media mogul, is on trial on national security charges. Independent news agencies were forced to close their doors. Civil servants and public school teachers are asked to take loyalty oaths and take national security tests.
In this new environment, even sport cannot escape politics. Last month, an outcry erupted in Hong Kong after soccer star Lionel Messi missed an exhibition match against a team of local players due to injury. The government had promoted the Inter Miami match, for which many tickets sold for hundreds of dollars apiece, as a way to help generate excitement in the city.
But when Mr Messi remained on the bench, disappointing fans, officials and Chinese state media suggested he had been used by the United States in a plot to embarrass Hong Kong. Mr. Messi then posted a video clip on social media denying the allegations and professing his affection for China, footage that some netizens said resembled a hostage video.
One of the most vocal voices criticizing Mr. Messi was Regina Ip, a senior adviser to the Hong Kong government and a veteran pro-Beijing lawmaker.
Hong Kong people hate Messi, Inter-Miami and the black hand behind them, for the deliberate and calculated snub towards Hong Kong, she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The controversy surrounding Mr. Messi was a striking example of an increasingly tense official atmosphere, but it was far from an exception.
Ms Ip also criticized Mr Roach, the economist, for his comments on Hong Kong in the Financial Times, saying he ignored the real causes of the financial centers' economic woes, which she blamed on US policies, such as the federal interest rate. hikes. Other senior officials have accused Mr. Roach of alarmism.
(In response to the backlash, Mr. Roach wrote a commentary for the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper, arguing that the city lacked the dynamism to overcome Beijing's tightening political grip, geopolitical tensions with the United States and the prolonged decline of the economy. China's economic growth.)
The energy and unbridled optimism that was once Hong Kong's most defining characteristic, its greatest asset, has been undermined, Mr. Roach wrote.
City officials now regularly attack foreign governments, diplomats and the media for criticism of Hong Kong policies. Even voices within the Hong Kong establishment are not spared from the reprimands.
When a pro-Beijing lawmaker complained that police were issuing too many fines, Mr. Lee, the city leader, chastised him for what he called an act of gentle resistance.
Authorities have used the term to describe an insidious and passive distrust of the government. According to Mr. Lee, this challenge includes complaints that Hong Kong focuses too much on national security.
The Section 23 legislation aims to stamp out such soft resistance, officials say. said, as well as filling the gaps left by the national security law that China directly imposed. The laws focus on five areas: treason, insurrection, sabotage, external interference and theft of state secrets and espionage.
Legal experts and business groups said the law's broad and often vague wording created potential risks for companies operating or seeking to invest in Hong Kong. The government had to deny reports this month that it was considering banning Facebook and YouTube under the legislation.
An unhindered flow of information is crucial for the city to maintain its status as Asia's financial hub, wrote Wang Xiangwei, an associate professor of journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University, in an editorial published Monday in South China Morning Post, where he has previously written. was editor-in-chief.
The uncertainty has led some foreign companies to start treating Hong Kong as if it were the mainland. They began using cell phones and limiting local employees' access to their company's global databases.
Mark Lee, originally from Hong Kong, said the more his city resembled the mainland, the more he was tempted to emigrate abroad.
The 36-year-old personal trainer said that in recent years, about a quarter of the 200 people who belonged to his WhatsApp group to organize group runs and workouts had left Hong Kong. He is reluctant to have a child because he is worried about Hong Kong's public school system, where national security education is required.
When Hong Kong is no longer my city, I will have to leave, Mr Lee said. The changes, he added, were like death by a thousand cuts.
Keith Bradsher And Olivia Wang reports contributed.
