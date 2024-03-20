In Hong Kong, Chinese rule can feel like death by a thousand cuts

Once one of Asia's most vibrant cities, Hong Kong today struggles with deep pessimism.

The stock market is crashing, home values ​​have fallen and emigration is fueling the brain drain. Some of the hottest restaurants, spas and shopping malls that local residents flock to can be found across the border in the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen.

It pains me to say that Hong Kong is over, wrote Stephen Roach, an economist and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia long known for his optimism about the city, in a recent commentary in the Financial Times.

The government needs to revive Hong Kong's economy and promote its global image, but has instead focused largely on national security. On Tuesday, he passed with unusual speed a set of new security laws aimed at curbing foreign influence and dissent, with penalties including life in prison for treason and other political crimes. The legislation could deter even more foreign companies, whose presence is already dwindling, from investing in Hong Kong.

The unease weighing on Hong Kong is partly a consequence of its status as a bridge between China and the West, with the city's growth hampered by a sluggish economy on the mainland and by tensions between China and the States. -United.