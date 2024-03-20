PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at startup Mahakumbh on Wednesday





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs, investors and business visitors on Wednesday morning at Startup Mahakumbh, focusing on the government's agenda to boost emerging sectors such as deeptech, agritech, biotechnology, medtech and AI, an official said. . Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with DPIIT Secretary and NICDC Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh and other dignitaries during the opening of the 3-day Startup Mahakumbh 2024 at Bharat Mandapam on March 18 (ANI FILE) The Prime Minister is likely to address them at Bharat Mandapam on March 20, he said, on condition of anonymity. The Startup Mahakumbh is being held from March 18 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event is jointly organized by leading industry associations, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). It is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Speaking about last month's event, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Indian startups are changing the rules of the game and hence the startup sector is emerging as the the backbone of the Indian economy. Integrating an ambitious India with the startup sector will propel the Indian economy during the Amrit Kaal – the 25 years leading to 100 years of Independence – and make it a Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said. -he declares. Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest and first startup event, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Tuesday. The event has so far attracted the participation of leading investors, innovators and budding entrepreneurs, while hosting over 2,000 startups, 1,000+ investors, 100+ unicorns, 300 incubators and accelerators, 3,000 delegates, 3,000 future entrepreneurs and more than 50,000 business visitors from across the country. , It said. The startup Mahakumbh has Uttar Pradesh as its state partner. The event includes 10 thematic pavilions to showcase the variety and depth of phenomena related to deeptech, AI and SaaS, Fintech, Agritech, biotechnology, climate technology, gaming and to electronic sports, the press release indicates. Participants participated in hands-on workshops, pitch competitions and a multi-directional conference designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the competitive world of startups, the release added. The event provides an opportunity to policymakers, especially DPIIT officials, to understand the aspirations of the startup ecosystem, he said. These interactions will provide valuable insights into various government initiatives to support startups, including funding schemes, mentoring programs and regulatory reforms, he adds. According to government data, the number of recognized startups in the country reached 117,254 as of December 31, 2023, up from around 350 in 2014, making India the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. In doing so, the sector has created more than a million jobs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/pm-modi-to-address-entrepreneurs-at-startup-mahakumbh-on-wednesday-101710864449679.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos