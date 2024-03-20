Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Imran Khan's party leaders in May 9 case – Republic World





Pakistani police arrest a protester from Imran Khan's PTI party. | Image: AP

A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other members of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, in a case linked to the violence of May 9 last year.

Justice Malik Ejaz Asif of the Rawalpindi-based anti-terrorism court took action on a complaint filed against Gandapur, ordering authorities to produce the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister along with others before the court on April 2.

On May 9, violent protests erupted following the arrest of Khan, a former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, by paramilitary Rangers at the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the part of an alleged corruption case.

His party activists vandalized around a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Later, police arrested hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders who were put behind bars for their involvement in the violence and attacks on military installations.

The authorities declared May 9 a “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the strict army law.

Other PTI leaders whose arrest warrants have been issued include Murad Saeed, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill and retired Lt. Col. Shabbir Awan, Shireen Mazari, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Saad Jamil Abbasi.

It is unclear whether Gandapur will be arrested, as his arrest could trigger protests by his supporters in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Gandapur councilor Mohammad Ali Saif criticized the federal government and said the cases were registered by a government that came to power after “rigged elections”.

Pakistan's February 8 elections were marred by allegations of voter fraud.

Although more than 90 independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Party Pakistan People's Party (PPP) led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reached a post-election agreement and formed a coalition government in the country.

Khan's party claims the new government was formed by stealing his mandate.

