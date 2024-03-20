Arriving in West Kalimantan, President Jokowi was welcomed by the traditional Tepung Tawar procession





President Joko Widodo arrived at Singkawang Airport, Singkawang City, West Kalimantan Province, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, around 09:00 WIB. Acting Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi welcomed the head of state. West Kalimantan Governor Harisson, Pangdam XII/Tanjungpura TNI Major General Iwan Setiawan, West Kalimantan Regional Police Chief, Inspector General Pol. Pipit Rismanto, Danlanud Harry Hadisoemantri, Lieutenant Colonel Pnb. Dion Aridito, as well as acting. Mayor of Singkawang Sumastro. Apart from this, President Jokowi also received garlands of beads typical of Kalimantan and the wearing of a tanjak, i.e. head covering as a sign of welcome. The President's arrival was accompanied by Tidayu dance and lion dance performed by the sons and daughters of the West Kalimantan region. Ashari Arhap, president of the Singkawang Town Arts, Culture and Nazam Zikir Association, explained that the reception involved the customs and culture of the three ethnic groups in Singkawang Town, namely the Chinese, the Dayak and the Malays. He said this symbolizes inter-ethnic harmony in Singkawang. “We show how beautiful we are here, our inter-ethnic tolerance is maintained and we increase and preserve it so that this culture is not lost over time, whether it is Chinese, Dayak and Malay or from the different ethnicities of Singkawang town,” he said. The welcome procession then continued with the traditional Tepung Tawar and reading of prayers. After the welcome, President Jokowi then inspected a number of facilities, facilities and infrastructure at Singkawang Airport. President Jokowi was also accompanied in this review by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Acting Governor of West Kalimantan Harisson and by interim. Mayor of Singkawang Sumastro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/tiba-di-kalbar-presiden-jokowi-disambut-prosesi-adat-tepung-tawar/

