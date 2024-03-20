Boris Johnson suffers two special election defeats and party chairman resigns





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a double whammy on Thursday as voters in two special elections rejected his Conservative Party, putting additional pressure on the British leader at a time when his own party appears to be drifting away from him . In the rural seat of Tiverton and Honiton in southwest England, the centrist Liberal Democrats overthrew a large Conservative majority, in what is considered one of the worst by-election results for the party modern times. On Friday morning, party chairman Oliver Dowden announced his resignation, saying the party could not continue business as usual. He added that: someone has to take responsibility and I concluded that in these circumstances it would not be right for me to remain in office. At the same time, Labor retook Wakefield, in the north of England, from Johnson's Conservatives. The Conservatives are having a bad night Both contests were triggered by the resignation of Tory MPs following sex scandals. However, the election was dominated by questions about Johnson's leadership and ethics and came just weeks after 41% of his own MPs voted against him. The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken for Britain,” said Richard Foord, the area's newly elected Liberal Democrat MP. “They have sent a message loud and clear: it is time for Boris Johnson to leave, and leave now. Losing both seats will likely increase pressure among restive conservatives, who already fear Johnson is no longer an electoral asset for the party. The election tests come as Britain faces the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, with Russia's war in Ukraine reducing supplies of energy and basic food at a time of high consumer demand. Johnson was at a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda on Thursday. He told reporters he would not resign if the Conservatives lost both elections. Ruling parties don't usually win by-elections, especially not in midterms, he said. It's just reality. The story continues On Friday, after the results were announced, Johnson said he would listen to voters but move on. Still holding a large majority Johnson won a large majority in the 2019 general election by keeping traditional conservative voters well-off, older and concentrated in the south of England and winning new ones in the poorer, post-industrial cities of the north, where many Residents have felt neglected by governments for decades. The rural areas of Tiverton and Honiton have voted Conservative for generations, while Wakefield is a northern district that the Conservatives won in 2019 from Labor. Labor's victory in Wakefield, whose former Conservative lawmaker resigned after being convicted of sexual assault, is a boost for a party which has not been in power nationally since 2010. Before polling day, pollsters had said the race in Tiverton and Honiton was close, but the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000-vote Conservative majority to win by more than 6,000 votes. Despite these defeats, Johnson holds a large majority in Parliament, but his authority among his own lawmakers has been deeply eroded. Johnson was one of 83 people fined by police for attending lockdown parties in government buildings, making him the first British prime minister found guilty of breaking the law while in office. A report by officials on the Partygate scandal said Johnson must take responsibility for failures of leadership and judgment that created a culture of rule-breaking within government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/boris-johnson-suffers-two-special-065105167.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos