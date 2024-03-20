Politics
Xi stresses opening-up commitment_Chinadaily.com.cn
President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the nation's commitment to opening up and developing new quality productive forces during his Monday visit to a joint venture invested by German chemical giant BASF, a trip expected to boost confidence companies operating in the country. .
Xi visited BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co during a fact-finding trip to Changsha, Hunan province, the first such trip after the annual sessions of China's top legislative and policy advisory bodies earlier this month.
This came as the country's top leaders highlighted new high-quality productive forces, characterized by high technology, high efficiency and high quality, to support China's high-quality growth and reinvigorate the second Mondial economy.
Xi introduced the term new quality productive forces during a trip to northeast China in September.
During the two sessions, Xi stressed the need to develop new, high-quality productive forces adapted to local conditions.
The joint venture, established by BASF and Ningbo Shanshan Co in 2021, of which BASF is the majority owner, mainly produces materials for batteries used in electric vehicles.
BASF Shanshan executives said Xi's trip boosted their confidence and determination to innovate.
“Today was a special day for us,” said Michael Baier, chairman of the board of directors of BASF Shanshan, adding that the Chinese president's visit to the joint venture was inspiring.
“It’s great to hear that the central government is supporting this type of export activity,” he said.
Peng Wenjie, chief technology officer of BASF Shanshan, said he could sense the president's keen interest and emphasis on new quality productive forces during the visit to the workshop and the two laboratories of the company.
Peng said the establishment of the joint venture, the largest foreign investment project in Hunan in 2021, has enabled the German chemical company to become the leading battery materials producer present in all major global markets.
“BASF has always been optimistic about the development potential of China's economy and market,” Peng said.
He added that the second phase of the joint venture will begin production in June and will enable the company to double its production capacity.
Tan Xinxin, dean of BASF Shanshan Research Institute, said President Xi's trip will inspire the company to continue strengthening its innovation efforts.
“We will continue to introduce more advanced equipment and continually improve our ability to deeply innovate through exploration and experimentation in our scientific research,” he said.
According to an announcement made by BASF in 2022, the joint venture has expanded its battery material capacity to meet the rapidly growing local and global demand in the electric vehicle industry.
The president's trip to BASF Shanshan came nearly a year after he visited the Guangzhou manufacturing base of LG Display, South Korea's largest display panel maker. During his trip, he encouraged foreign investors to seize opportunities, strengthen their presence in China and further explore the Chinese market.
China has identified electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products as its “three new” products that will drive export growth.
According to official figures, Chinese exports of electric batteries jumped 87.1% year-on-year in 2023, with six of the world's top ten suppliers being Chinese companies.
Luo Zuoxian, head of intelligence and research at Sinopec Economic and Development Research Institute, said many multinational chemical companies, including BASF, are committed to strengthening their presence in China, driven by the enormous market potential and the continuous efforts to accelerate the development of new products. quality productive forces.
The key to advancing new, quality productive forces lies in breakthroughs in technological innovation, he said.
“The cooperation of multinational companies with local partners in the battery industrial chain is not only an important innovation in business models, but also a significant manifestation of high-level opening up to the world,” Luo added.
Shi Jiayan, energy storage analyst at BloombergNEF, said foreign companies can benefit from collaboration with Chinese companies by leveraging China's mature battery manufacturing technology and better commercializing their new technologies and products of batteries at a competitive cost.
Zheng Xin in Beijing and Zhu Youfang in Changsha contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202403/20/WS65fa1894a31082fc043bd955.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi stresses opening-up commitment_Chinadaily.com.cn
- Achanta Sharath Kamal is the highest ranked Indian player
- Dress to Impress | | Santa Fe reporter
- Actor Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse and defamation
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Prime Minister Narendra Modis' Kerala roadshow row over missing candidate; he says he wasn't invited | Thiruvananthapuram News
- Visiting West Kalimantan, President to inaugurate Singkawang Airport, regional roads
- WWE Star Actor John Cena Visits Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne
- Heavy loss ends special season for Burrell hockey
- A Stylist Told Me These Are the Top 4 Fashion Trends for Spring
- Apple and Google's Gemini partnership could make the power of AI unstoppable
- BFI Flare: Europe's biggest celebration of queer cinema