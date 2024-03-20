Xi stresses opening-up commitment_Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping learned about local efforts to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces and promote high-level opening-up at BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co on Monday during his inspection in Changsha, Hunan Province. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the nation's commitment to opening up and developing new quality productive forces during his Monday visit to a joint venture invested by German chemical giant BASF, a trip expected to boost confidence companies operating in the country. .

Xi visited BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co during a fact-finding trip to Changsha, Hunan province, the first such trip after the annual sessions of China's top legislative and policy advisory bodies earlier this month.

This came as the country's top leaders highlighted new high-quality productive forces, characterized by high technology, high efficiency and high quality, to support China's high-quality growth and reinvigorate the second Mondial economy.

Xi introduced the term new quality productive forces during a trip to northeast China in September.

During the two sessions, Xi stressed the need to develop new, high-quality productive forces adapted to local conditions.

The joint venture, established by BASF and Ningbo Shanshan Co in 2021, of which BASF is the majority owner, mainly produces materials for batteries used in electric vehicles.

BASF Shanshan executives said Xi's trip boosted their confidence and determination to innovate.

“Today was a special day for us,” said Michael Baier, chairman of the board of directors of BASF Shanshan, adding that the Chinese president's visit to the joint venture was inspiring.

“It’s great to hear that the central government is supporting this type of export activity,” he said.

Peng Wenjie, chief technology officer of BASF Shanshan, said he could sense the president's keen interest and emphasis on new quality productive forces during the visit to the workshop and the two laboratories of the company.

Peng said the establishment of the joint venture, the largest foreign investment project in Hunan in 2021, has enabled the German chemical company to become the leading battery materials producer present in all major global markets.

“BASF has always been optimistic about the development potential of China's economy and market,” Peng said.

He added that the second phase of the joint venture will begin production in June and will enable the company to double its production capacity.

Tan Xinxin, dean of BASF Shanshan Research Institute, said President Xi's trip will inspire the company to continue strengthening its innovation efforts.

“We will continue to introduce more advanced equipment and continually improve our ability to deeply innovate through exploration and experimentation in our scientific research,” he said.

According to an announcement made by BASF in 2022, the joint venture has expanded its battery material capacity to meet the rapidly growing local and global demand in the electric vehicle industry.

The president's trip to BASF Shanshan came nearly a year after he visited the Guangzhou manufacturing base of LG Display, South Korea's largest display panel maker. During his trip, he encouraged foreign investors to seize opportunities, strengthen their presence in China and further explore the Chinese market.

China has identified electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products as its “three new” products that will drive export growth.

According to official figures, Chinese exports of electric batteries jumped 87.1% year-on-year in 2023, with six of the world's top ten suppliers being Chinese companies.

Luo Zuoxian, head of intelligence and research at Sinopec Economic and Development Research Institute, said many multinational chemical companies, including BASF, are committed to strengthening their presence in China, driven by the enormous market potential and the continuous efforts to accelerate the development of new products. quality productive forces.

The key to advancing new, quality productive forces lies in breakthroughs in technological innovation, he said.

“The cooperation of multinational companies with local partners in the battery industrial chain is not only an important innovation in business models, but also a significant manifestation of high-level opening up to the world,” Luo added.

Shi Jiayan, energy storage analyst at BloombergNEF, said foreign companies can benefit from collaboration with Chinese companies by leveraging China's mature battery manufacturing technology and better commercializing their new technologies and products of batteries at a competitive cost.

Zheng Xin in Beijing and Zhu Youfang in Changsha contributed to this story.