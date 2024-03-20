Nadaswaram at Ram Mandir and PM Modi's clarion call from the south

“When Modi says Article 370 will be abolished, it happens. When Modi says Ram temple will be built, it happens. When Modi says our economy will be strong, India becomes the growing economy fastest in the world,” said the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi said in his campaign speech in Telangana on March 16.

Prime Minister Modi was in Nagarkurnool in Telangana and it was the second day of his five-day tour focusing on the southern states of India.

Two things are obvious. The BJP is focusing on the south for its Mission 400+ and election issues: economy, national security and Ram Mandir.

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which aims to celebrate the centuries-old ties between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, and the placement of the Sengol, the symbol of the power of the Cholas, in the new Parliament building, were Prime Minister Modi's way of trying to culturally integrate the north and the south.

The confluence culminated with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

NORTH-SOUTH CONFLUENCE AT AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

If the Ram Temple is being built in the North Indian Nagara style of architecturethe idol, made of shyam shila (blue-black stone) was sculpted by Myusuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

The Ram Lalla idol also has a thenkalai namam (forehead ornament) typically South Indian.

When Prime Minister Modi entered for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, it was the North Indian bhajans “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” and “Kurai Ondrum Illai”, a Tamil devotional song written by C Rajagopalachari, which were performed. played on the nadaswaram.

“With the similar Murti in Tirupati and the musical elements on the south side, the north-south distinction no longer exists in Bhakti,” a devotee remarked on X.

There were five temples in the south that Prime Minister Modi visited as part of his tenure. special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Veerabhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Ramaswami Temple in Kerala, Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple and Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu. All the temples are associated with the Ramayana.

PM MODI AND THE BJP FOCUS ON SOUTH INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's campaign champion, is back in the south with Ram Mandir on his lips. Prime Minister Modi began his 120-hour visit to the south on March 15.

The BJP, which is looking to improve its score of 303 seats in 2019, is targeting the south for its expansion.

Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, 129 are in the five southern states of India. The BJP won only 29 of the 129 seats in 2019, with the bulk of the 25 seats coming from Karnataka, which has 28 seats.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, gave four to the BJP.

The BJP, seen primarily as a party from the Hindi heartland despite being in power in Karnataka, has failed to open its accounts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

What is interesting is that the party came second with five seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Kerala.

In Andhra Pradesh, the The BJP joined hands with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu. and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP). He will contest six seats in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP watchers are optimistic of a much better show in all southern states.

THE 120 HOURS OF PM MODI IN 5 STATES OF SOUTH INDIA

The thing to keep in mind is that the entire South is not a monolith and each region has its own culture and flavor. Their responses to the BJP's core problems are also different.

PM Modi highlights the initiatives taken by his government for women, SCs, STs, OBC communities and farmers. He also emphasized infrastructure and economic development work, while attacking Congress for its corruption and dynastic policies.

His choice of locations is also interesting.

Prime Minister Modi started his campaign in the south from Kanyakumari, where the BJP posted its best performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Of all the states, it is in Tamil Nadu that the BJP has tried to build a strong base. He drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which he contested in alliance with the AIADMK, but this time he is teaming up with smaller allies.

The March 16 rally took place in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's turf. On the same day, he visited Pathanamthitta in Kerala from where the BJP deployed Anil Antony, the son of Congress leader AK Antony.

In Pathanamthitta, Prime Minister Modi began his speech by addressing the crowd in Malayalam. “The enthusiasm of Pathanamthitta assures me that the 'lotus' will bloom in Kerala,” he said.

The fact that he used Southern references selectively was very clear from Prime Minister Modi's rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

He spoke about Sengol, which was presented to the first prime minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, and signified the transfer of power to Indians in 1947. Sengol remained little known until it was placed in the new Parliament building during the inauguration ceremony.

THE Sengol is connected to the Cholasdynasty originating from the rich Cauvery River valley (now Tamil Nadu) and which ruled the Indian peninsula for 1,500 years.

“INDIA alliance does not target any other religion, does not say a word against others, but will not waste a second in abusing Hinduism. How can this happen? They had even opposed the installation of sacred Sengol in Parliament. Sengol is linked to mathematics here, that's why they are deliberately insulting him,” PM Modi said.

From Sengol to Ram Mandir and Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Modi attempted the confluence even as the Opposition politicians spoke of a north-south divide. It will be interesting to see if this effort will pay off electorally.